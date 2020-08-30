Art Dirt: Nature Unleashed: Art & Disasters

by Glasstire August 30, 2020
Under the Wave off Kanagawa (Kanagawa oki nami ura), also known as The Great Wave, from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjūrokkei)

Katsushika Hokusai, Under the Wave off Kanagawa (Kanagawa oki nami ura), also known as The Great Wave, from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjūrokkei), Woodblock print; ink and color on paper, ca. 1830–32

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss how hurricanes, fires, floods, earthquakes, tornados, and other disasters impact art, artists, and the ethos of cities.

“Texas in and of itself is a dramatic and exciting place to live, and it can also be a heartbreaking place to live.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

Related reading:
Houston Arts Alliance: Disaster Resilience for Artists & Non-Profits
Houston Arts Alliance: Hurricane Preparedness Toolkit
Glasstire’s Coverage of Hurricane Harvey
Glasstire: Houston Arts Alliance Launches Disaster Resilience Website
Glasstire: The Devil’s Own Day in Houston: Letter from the Publisher
Glasstire: Harvey and the American Dream
Glasstire: Artists’ Stories from Harvey
Glasstire: One Year After Harvey: Houston Artists Revisited
Glasstire: One Year After Harvey, Part Two: The Creative Community Restructures
The New York Times: Where Creations Faced Destruction
Observer: Chelsea the Day After the Storm
Observer: The Art World After the Storm: Chelsea Dealers Still in Recovery Two Years From Sandy
Hyperallergic: New York’s Art World Assessing Impact of Hurricane Sandy
LAist: The Northridge Earthquake Was 25 Years Ago, And It Looked Like This
The New Yorker: Capturing the Unicorn
The New Yorker: The Really Big One
Artspace: 5 Times Nature Won Over Art: Natural Disasters and Culture
Artsy: We Can Do More to Protect the World’s Art and Architecture from Natural Disasters
Artsy: How Art Storage Facilities Prepare for Natural Disasters
Artsy: Wildfire Rages Near the Getty, but Museum Says “Safest Place” for Art Is Inside
Hamburger Kunsthalle: Nature Unleashed: The Image of Catastrophe since 1600

