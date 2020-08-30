Art Dirt: Nature Unleashed: Art & Disasters

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss how hurricanes, fires, floods, earthquakes, tornados, and other disasters impact art, artists, and the ethos of cities.

“Texas in and of itself is a dramatic and exciting place to live, and it can also be a heartbreaking place to live.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

