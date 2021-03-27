Art Dirt: The Mural Boom in Texas

Christopher Blay and Christina Rees discuss the recent explosion of murals across the state.

“I wonder if artists are being commissioned to beautify cities in a way that ignores the time that we live in.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

This week’s podcast is sponsored in part by Texas Talks Art, a weekly series of virtual, lunchtime conversations with curators from Texas’ leading cultural institutions and artists from across the state. Tune in every Tuesday at noon CST for these virtual talks, which are happening throughout 2021. All talks are free and open to the public. See the full schedule and register for upcoming talks at Texas Talks Art’s website.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Reading list:

Resistance In Place: Christopher Montoya’s Mural of Cesar Chavez, San Antonio

Art And The Public Sphere: An Interview With lauren woods

Democratic Distribution: A Chat With Josef Kristofoletti

A Visit to Three New Murals in Fort Worth

The Muralization of Houston

Please Stop Painting The Electrical Boxes (A Public Art Proposal)

Houston, We Have a Problem: Clingy Murals

Artist Emily Ding Selected for Artspace111’s $8,000 Mural

A Graffiti Review by an Interested Houston Sixth Grader

There’s a Graffiti Art Supply Store in Houston: Q&A with Adrian Morales of The Fat Cap

Lubbock’s Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Announces Mural Open Call

Call it Street Art, Call it Fine Art, Call it What You Know

Fresh Arts and Arts District Houston Announce $10,000 Mural Open Call