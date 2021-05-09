Art Dirt: The Menil, The Broad, and the Rise of Private Museums

by Glasstire May 9, 2021
The Broad art museum in Los Angeles

The Broad

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss the proliferation of private museums in the U.S.

“Nowadays, museums are trying to figure out what the pubic wants and will show up for, and there’s a kind of need for the spectacular. These private museums have the money and the means to make those shows happen in a way public museums don’t.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

