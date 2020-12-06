Art Dirt: The Utah Monolith & John McCracken

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech talk about the recently discovered (and removed) monolith in Utah, and about the wonderful work of a minimalist sculptor.

“I’m not particularly for trampling on a pristine landscape to put a joke out in the middle of the desert, but then again… .”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:

On the Monolith:

—Medium: The Big Dumb Monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey

—Artnet News: There Is an Alien Power Driving the Frenzy Over the Utah Monolith. It’s Just Not From Outer Space

—The Verge: Even Utah’s mysterious monolith may be no match for Google Earth

—Countere: We Planked on the Utah Monolith Before It Disappeared

—BBC: Utah monolith: Internet sleuths got there, but its origins are still a mystery

—We Found The Alien Monolith In The Utah Desert!

—NY Times: A Weird Monolith Is Found in the Utah Desert

—NY Times: Did John McCracken Make That Monolith in Utah?

—NY Times: That Mysterious Monolith in the Utah Desert? It’s Gone, Officials Say

—NY Times: How a Mysterious Monolith Vanished Overnight (It Wasn’t Aliens)

—Sky News: Mysterious monolith found in Romania – days after a similar one vanished in Utah

—NY Times: California Monolith Is Removed and Replaced With a Cross

On John McCracken:

—Art in America: Between Two Worlds: John McCracken

—Artnet News: John McCracken: Radical Minimalism Meets Traditional Craft

—NY Times: ART IN REVIEW; John McCracken

—Artforum: John McCracken at Zwirner & Wirth

—NY Times: Art: John McCracken, 20 Years of Sculpture

—Artforum: John McCracken

—NY Times: ART IN REVIEW; John McCracken

—Artforum: John McCracken at Douglas Gallery

—Artforum: John McCracken at Castello Di Rivoli

—NY Times: John McCracken, Sculptor of Geometric Forms, Dies at 76

—The Washington Post: Artist John McCracken dies at 76