Art Dirt: The Utah Monolith & John McCracken

by Glasstire December 6, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Utah Desert Monolith

Photo: Utah Department of Public Safety/EPA

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech talk about the recently discovered (and removed) monolith in Utah, and about the wonderful work of a minimalist sculptor.

“I’m not particularly for trampling on a pristine landscape to put a joke out in the middle of the desert, but then again… .” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:
On the Monolith:
Medium: The Big Dumb Monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey
Artnet News: There Is an Alien Power Driving the Frenzy Over the Utah Monolith. It’s Just Not From Outer Space
The Verge: Even Utah’s mysterious monolith may be no match for Google Earth
Countere: We Planked on the Utah Monolith Before It Disappeared
BBC: Utah monolith: Internet sleuths got there, but its origins are still a mystery
We Found The Alien Monolith In The Utah Desert!
NY Times: A Weird Monolith Is Found in the Utah Desert
NY Times: Did John McCracken Make That Monolith in Utah?
NY Times: That Mysterious Monolith in the Utah Desert? It’s Gone, Officials Say
NY Times: How a Mysterious Monolith Vanished Overnight (It Wasn’t Aliens)
Sky News: Mysterious monolith found in Romania – days after a similar one vanished in Utah 
NY Times: California Monolith Is Removed and Replaced With a Cross

On John McCracken:
Art in America: Between Two Worlds: John McCracken
Artnet News: John McCracken: Radical Minimalism Meets Traditional Craft
NY Times: ART IN REVIEW; John McCracken
Artforum: John McCracken at Zwirner & Wirth
NY Times: Art: John McCracken, 20 Years of Sculpture
Artforum: John McCracken
NY Times: ART IN REVIEW; John McCracken
Artforum: John McCracken at Douglas Gallery
Artforum: John McCracken at Castello Di Rivoli
NY Times: John McCracken, Sculptor of Geometric Forms, Dies at 76
The Washington Post: Artist John McCracken dies at 76

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: Is Philip Guston Right for Now?

November 8, 2020

Art Dirt: What is the Future of Art?

April 12, 2020

Art Dirt: The Weirdest Things About the Art...

July 19, 2020

Art Dirt: Road Trip! The Best Regional Museums...

June 23, 2019

Art Dirt: An Update on COVID-19 & the...

March 29, 2020

Art Dirt: How is COVID-19 Affecting Texas Art?

March 15, 2020

Art Dirt: How To Lose It at the...

February 2, 2020

Art Dirt: Is Virtual Reality the Future of...

September 27, 2020

Art Dirt 4: Troll Art, Whether Artists Should...

May 14, 2017

This and That: John McCracken and IKEA

June 5, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: