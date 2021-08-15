Art Dirt: Kusama’s Pumpkin, Underwater Sculpture Gardens & Climate Change

by Glasstire August 15, 2021
Kusama Pumpkin Typhoon

Kusama’s sculpture in Naoshima being washed away by a typhoon. Image: viktorwang on Instagram

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss Kusama’s pumpkin that recently fell victim to a typhoon, experiential underwater sculpture parks, and the relationship between climate change and art.

“Museums and collectors are trying to preserve things that are ephemeral… I can’t believe that in 1000 years museums will have been able to fully fulfill their missions.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

Related Reading:
Glasstire: Art Dirt: Nature Unleashed: Art & Disasters
NY Times: 12 Artists On: Climate Change
NY Times: Typhoon Damages Yayoi Kusama’s Pumpkin Sculpture in Japan
The Guardian: Cyprus’s haunting new underwater sculpture park – in pictures
Houston Chronicle: How Harvey unfolded at MFAH
Art in America: Climate Change Has Already Transformed Everything About Contemporary Art
Artnet: Olafur Eliasson Just Flooded Switzerland’s Fanciest Museum With Pond Water and Invited Wildlife Inside
LiveScience: Photos: The Largest Underwater Sculpture
TED: An Underwater Art Museum, Teeming with Life
Sandals: All You Need To Know About The Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park
Hyperallergic: Damien Hirst’s Shipwreck Fantasy Sinks in Venice
NY Times: Damien Hirst Is Back With an Underwater Fantasy. Will Collectors Care?
Artnet: Damien Hirst Created a Fake Documentary About His Fake Venice Show—and Now You Can See It on Netflix
Instagram: Moving the Kusama Pumpkin
Instagram: Kusama Typhoon
The Guardian: Yayoi Kusama pumpkin sculpture washed into sea by Japan storm

