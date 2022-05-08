Art Dirt: Discussing Machine-Made Images

by Glasstire May 8, 2022
A panel featuring AI-generated paintings of a capybara sitting on a mountain
A panel featuring AI-generated chalk drawings of a capybara sitting on a mountain
A panel featuring AI-generated drawings of a capybara sitting on a mountain
A panel featuring AI-generated photos of a woman holding an orange
An AI generated image of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a sweater and a beret., on the left. On the right, it is a deconstructed sweater in a bowl — the face is made from string, etc.
An AI generated image of two kittens playing chess

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the wider implications of machine learning in the creation of digital images.

“I worry that we’ll get caught up in discussing how many rules need to be placed on these technologies, when sometimes you can describe the issue simply by saying ‘it’s a machine — it can only solve specific problems.'”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

