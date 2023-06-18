Art Dirt: Talking with Writer Lauren Shults

by Glasstire June 18, 2023
A photographic portrait of a white, red-haired woman.

Lauren Shults

William Sarradet talks with Lauren Shults, who is a Glasstire contributor and a reporter at the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post, about writing, art, and what it’s like to live in a smaller, Hill Country town.

“In smaller Texas towns, the social fabric is a little more tenured; people know each other — there’s a history that’s not getting wiped away with every generation.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

