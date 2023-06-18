Art Dirt: Talking with Writer Lauren Shults

William Sarradet talks with Lauren Shults, who is a Glasstire contributor and a reporter at the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post, about writing, art, and what it’s like to live in a smaller, Hill Country town.

“In smaller Texas towns, the social fabric is a little more tenured; people know each other — there’s a history that’s not getting wiped away with every generation.”

