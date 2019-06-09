Art Dirt: Radical Transparency & the Arts Salary Spreadsheet

by Glasstire June 9, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
The Hugo Boss Prize 2010: Hans-Peter Feldman' At The Guggenheim

The Hugo Boss Prize 2010: Hans-Peter Feldman’ At The Guggenheim, New York

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about the radical transparency of a week-old, anonymous spreadsheet that discloses the salaries of museum, non-profit, and gallery workers.

“Historically it’s been gauche to talk about how much you make, and it’s taboo to ask your co-workers how much they make. That’s about the protection of employers, not employees.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

Related reading:
Anonymous Spreadsheet Reveals Salaries of Museum and Nonprofit Workers
The Professional Organization for Women in the Arts
AAM2019 Keynote: Kippen de Alba Chu and Kimberly Drew
Museum Association: Salary Guidelines 2017
Association of Art Museum Directors 2017 Salary Survey

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: The Border Wall Doesn’t Make Donald...

March 4, 2018

Art Dirt 1: Political Art, The Moody Center,...

March 12, 2017

Art Dirt: Banksy Prank Fail

October 13, 2018

Art Dirt 4: Troll Art, Whether Artists Should...

May 14, 2017

Art Dirt: Texas Shows We’d Like to See,...

July 7, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: