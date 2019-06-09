Art Dirt: Radical Transparency & the Arts Salary Spreadsheet

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about the radical transparency of a week-old, anonymous spreadsheet that discloses the salaries of museum, non-profit, and gallery workers.

“Historically it’s been gauche to talk about how much you make, and it’s taboo to ask your co-workers how much they make. That’s about the protection of employers, not employees.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below.

