Art Dirt: What’s Up with Nonprofit Art Spaces?

by Glasstire September 15, 2019
Amada Miller at Sala Diaz, San Antonio

Works by Amada Miller at the San Antonio art nonprofit Sala Diaz

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about how nonprofit art spaces contribute to Texas’ art ecosystem.

“My hot take on nonprofits is that nonprofit spaces across any art scene are really places where new and exciting things can present themselves.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

Thanks to this week’s podcast sponsor, Aurora Picture Show and its upcoming film series Powerful Vulnerable, running September 19-21. For more information on the program, go here.

