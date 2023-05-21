Art Dirt: What Does it Mean to “Make it” in the Art World?

by Glasstire May 21, 2023
A woman paints a picture. She is holding a paintbrush and leaning in very close to see what she's painting.

Artist Gisela McDaniel in Kelcey Edwards’s documentary “The Art of Making It.” Image: Wischful Thinking Productions

Jessica Fuentes and Brandon Zech discuss The Art of Making It, a 2021 documentary that explores the underside of the art world.

“A lot of issues the documentary points out are just issues in the world, period.”

