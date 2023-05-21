Art Dirt: What Does it Mean to “Make it” in the Art World?

Jessica Fuentes and Brandon Zech discuss The Art of Making It, a 2021 documentary that explores the underside of the art world.

“A lot of issues the documentary points out are just issues in the world, period.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:

—Amazon: Watch The Art of Making It

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: The Things They Don’t Teach You in Art School

—Hyperallergic: The Art of Making It Is a Film for Those Who Haven’t Been Paying Attention

—NY Times: ‘The Art of Making It’ Review: Seeking a Bigger Canvas

—The Art Newspaper: A new documentary tracks the ups and downs of ‘making it’ in the contemporary art world