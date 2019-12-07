Art Dirt: How to Give the Gift of Art

by Glasstire December 7, 2019
FacebookTwitterEmail
Jeff Koons bow art sculpture

Jeff Koons, Smooth Egg with Bow (Magenta/Orange), 1994-2009, Mirror-polished stainless steel with transparent color coating

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees discuss all of the ways you can gift art in the holiday season.

“I try not to be too much of a bully about giving art away as a Christmas gift. I certainly don’t want my friends and family to be like ‘oh my god, here we go with the art again.'” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

This week’s podcast is supported in part by The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and its exhibitions Robyn O’Neil: WE, THE MASSES, on view through February 9, 2020, and FOCUS: Martine Gutierrez, on view through January 12, 2020. For more information, go here.

Related Reading:
Artist Markets, Just In Time For The Holidays
Just what is it that makes today’s ceramics so different, so appealing?
Glasstire’s Favorite Museum Gift Stores
Art Dirt: How to Have a Successful Studio Visit

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: What’s Up with Nonprofit Art Spaces?

September 15, 2019

Art Dirt: Texas Shows We’d Like to See,...

July 7, 2018

Art Dirt: How to Have a Successful Studio...

November 24, 2019

The New Nativity

December 28, 2018

O Christmas Tree

December 23, 2017

OCCUPY POTTERSVILLE

December 20, 2011

Art Dirt 1: Political Art, The Moody Center,...

March 12, 2017

Nativity Scenes Should Be Colorful, Life-Sized, and Plastic

December 24, 2011

Top Five: Christmas Songs!

December 24, 2015

Art Dirt: Banksy Prank Fail

October 13, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: