Artist Markets, Just In Time For The Holidays

Over the past few weeks, we’ve received some tips on holiday art markets, so we’ve put together a short list of where you shop for artist-made gifts. If we missed your listing, please share in the comment section below!

Houston

What: Market and Craft Show

When: Friday, November 29, 5 – 8pm

Where: 927 Studewood, Houston 77008

More: Boulevard Realty’s office is the spot for an evening of wine, cheese, and beautiful things… . Bring your friends and family for handmade jewelry and crafts by some of Houston’s very best artists and makers. Features works by Elaine Bradford, Tarina Frank, Karen Justice, Dorie Kerr, Teresa O’Connor, Lisa Sacaris, Rose Scharning, Carole Smith, and Jo Ann Williams.

What: Montrose Art and Gift Market

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 12 – 5pm

Where: The Printing Museum, 1324 West Clay St. Houston

More: Support local artists, crafters and printmakers, who will be selling one-of-a-kind artwork, crafts, and jewelry. They make the perfect gifts for families and friends. There will be refreshments, music and activities for little kids and the big kids, too. Free with museum admission.

What: Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Shop Double Discount Days

When: Through Sunday, December 1

Where: MFAH Shop, 5601 Main Street, Houston

More: Find the perfect gift for that special someone during Members Double Discount Days. MFAH members receive 20% off one item in the MFA Shop and the Shop at Bayou Bend. Choose from a curated selection of jewelry, prints, toys, rare books, and so much more.

What: The Studio School Student Art Sale

When: December 5, 6, and 7

Where: Glassell Studio, 1001 Bissonnet

More: The Studio School Student Art Sale is an outlet for students to sell work they created over the course of the school year to an eager and enthusiastic public. Proceeds benefit students in two ways: 75% from the sale of each object goes back to the student, and 25% goes toward Glassell School scholarships.

What: First Saturday Arts Market

When: Saturday, December 7, 11am – 6pm

Where: 530 W. 19th St., Houston

More: Free Event Since 2004

Houston’s Favorite Monthly Outdoor Fine Art Event

Featuring Grifters & Shills & The Heights Santa!

Good Dog Houston – Heights Food Truck!

What: The Underground Art Market: Holiday Cocktail Edition

When: Saturday, December 13, 5 – 9pm

Where: 802 Ralfallen, Houston

More: Please join us Friday EVENING, Dec 13th from 5-9pm, for the holiday edition of our Underground Art Market, an intimate art crawl through our home where you can enjoy mini shops set up by individual artists, a house concert, warm cider and the community you love! Hope you can make it.

What: Jingle All the Way Day!

When: Sunday, December 8, 11-4pm

Where: Saint Arnold Brewing Company Beer Hall, 2000 Lyons Ave., Houston

More: JINGLE ALL THE WAY DAY is an alternative HOLIDAY MARKET showcasing the work of Houston artists and makers. Many of these artists are printmakers but this year we will be joined by local alternative businesses. Special guest printmaker Sean Starwars!

What: Scout Market Holiday Market

When: December 13, 6pm-10pm and December 14, 11am-4pm

Where: 1711 Rutland Street, Houston

More: Our intention in creating Scout Market is not only to share our favorite local makers, but also to inspire a deeper sense of community and connection between makers and consumers alike.

San Antonio

What: San Antonio Museum of Art Annual Holiday Fair, and the San Antonio Potters Guild Clay and Arts Festival

When: Saturday, November 30, 10am – 5pm

Where: 200 West Jones Street, San Antonio

More: Join us for our 6th Annual Holiday Fair and the San Antonio Potters Guild Clay and Arts Festival! It’s your one-stop shop for unique finds from local artisans. Live music, performances, and tasty food trucks will be part of the market.

This article has been updated.