Art Dirt: How to Have a Successful Studio Visit

by Glasstire November 24, 2019
artist Francis Bacon's studio

Francis Bacon’s studio

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees on what makes for a rewarding studio visit.

“You can walk into an artist’s studio and it can look chaotic; it can look like a mess. But that doesn’t mean that what’s happening there is chaotic or messy.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

