Art Dirt: How Artists Respond to War and Violence

by Glasstire November 20, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail
A painting depicting a firing squad, on the right side of the picture, shooting unarmed people on the left side of the picture. One figure stands, wearing a white shirt, with his arms up, in a surrendering position.

Francisco Goya, “The Third of May 1808,” 1814, oil on canvas, 106 x 137 inches. Museo del Prado, Madrid

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the different ways artists create work in response to violence.

“When you’re engaging with a work of art that responds to violence, it’s really important to have quiet time to reflect and take in the seriousness of what you’re looking at.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Art Lab Contemporary Art Space & MAS Cultura Organize Texas Muralists to Paint Memorials of Uvalde Victims
Glasstire: Fort Worth Artists Respond to the School Shooting in Uvalde
NY Times: The 25 Most Influential Works of American Protest Art Since World War II
Glasstire: Artists Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby Declare “END RACISM NOW” On Fort Worth’s Main Street
Artnet News: Artists Unfurled Red Banners From the Guggenheim Rotunda to Support the Iran Women’s Protest Movement
The Art Newspaper: Mass protest against Iran’s human rights abuses staged at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Hyperallergic: Iran Massacre Prompts Poignant Protest at LACMA
The New Yorker: Art in a Time of War
Glasstire: “WAR/PHOTOGRAPHY” at the MFAH: All But Death, can be Adjusted…
Artnet News: Banksy Just Revealed Seven New Artworks He Created on Bombed-Out Buildings Throughout Ukraine—See Them Here
Glasstire: Time and Space: The Galveston Artist Residency
Glasstire: Art Dirt: An Upside-Down Mondrian + Climate Protests in Europe Escalate
Glasstire: Art Dirt: On Art, Money, and the Recent UK Just Stop Oil Protests

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt 1: Political Art, The Moody Center,...

March 12, 2017

Art Dirt: Exploring ALMAAHH, a Houston Complex for...

November 7, 2021

Art Dirt: Paranormal Art: a Conversation with J.R....

October 23, 2022

Art Dirt: Do Artists Make Good Critics?

March 1, 2020

Art Dirt: Discussing Machine-Made Images

May 8, 2022

Art Dirt: Our Thoughts on The Museum of...

November 22, 2020

Art Dirt: The Utah Monolith & John McCracken

December 6, 2020

Art Dirt: Is Virtual Reality the Future of...

September 27, 2020

Art Dirt: On “CARNE y ARENA,” a VR...

March 13, 2022

Art Dirt: How to Give the Gift of...

December 7, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: