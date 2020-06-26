Artists Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby Declare “END RACISM NOW” On Fort Worth’s Main Street

by Christopher Blay June 26, 2020
Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby End Racism Now

Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby declare: End Racism Now! on Fort Worth’s Main Street.

North Texas-based artists and married couple Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby, of Huckaby Studios, want to END RACISM NOW. As a start, they are painting those words in bold letters on the 800 block of Fort Worth’s Main Street. The project was the brainchild of Deborah Peoples, who ran for Mayor of the City of Fort Worth last May, falling short of winning the election. Peoples stated on her Facebook page that she paid for the permit to block off the street for painting, and that the cost of paint and supplies were covered by donations from the community.

Letitia Huckaby-Right-and a volunteer

Letitia Huckaby, right, and a volunteer prepare to paint END RACISM NOW on the 800 block of Main Street Fort Worth, June 26, 2020.

“We are in the middle of a very pivotal moment. It is a time where we can re-examine our national priorities, and [this project] is a way of creatively inviting people to join,” says Sedrick Huckaby, as reported by Fort Worth’s NBC5.

I recently spoke with the Huckabys for a Glasstire Check In video interview. Letitia Huckaby’s work was recently on view at her solo show at Foto Relevance in Houston.
The project is ongoing with volunteers, and is scheduled to be completed this weekend as a temporary painting. The location on Main Street is near the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial plaque in General Worth Square, downtown.
Painting continues on the street sign by artists Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby, June 26, 2020

Painting continues on the street sign by artists Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby, June 26, 2020. Via Fort Worth Public Art

 

Sedrick Huckaby, Left, and his son paint END RACISM NOW downtown Fort Worth

Sedrick Huckaby, left, and his son paint END RACISM NOW in downtown Fort Worth, June 26, 2020.

The design will incorporate signatures of volunteers and participants who want to press their support for the message. The words “END” and “NOW” will be painted white to allow for signatures, with the word “RACISM” painted black.
Volunteers begin painting END RACISM NOW, with the Tarrant County Courthouse in the background

Volunteers begin painting END RACISM NOW, with the Tarrant County Courthouse in the background, June 26, 2020.

 

Letitia Huckaby and a volunteer paint END RACISM NOW

Letitia Huckaby and a volunteer paint END RACISM NOW, June 26, 2020.

 

Deborah Peoples, orgainzer of the END RACISM NOW street painting by Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby, June 27, 2020-Via Arts Council of Fort Worth

Deborah Peoples, orgainzer of the END RACISM NOW street painting by Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby, June 27, 2020-Via Arts Council of Fort Worth.

 

Volunteers cool in the shade after a full day preparing and painting

Volunteers cool in the shade after a full day preparing and painting.

