Brandon Zech talks with artist Tommy Gregory about the importance of public art, the intricacies of traditional bronze casting, and planned obsolescence.

“I try to focus on objects that have some inherent beauty…iPhones are very elegantly designed. So to look at this planned obsolete object that you’re not going to hand down to your kids one day because it has no value, how do you make it have value using the elegance of its design? I figured casting it in bronze is a perfect way to do that.”