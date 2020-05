Christopher Blay chats with Giovanni Valderas about the Moss/Chumley Award winner‘s connection to his Oak Cliff neighborhood (he ran for Dallas City Council), meteors hurtling toward us, and piñatas and politics.

“I thought if I could put piñata out into the community, people would be like ‘oh, that’s really cute,’ and then use that language — almost like a satellite, a radio signal — to broadcast into a certain community.”