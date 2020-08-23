Checking in With: Michael A. Morris

by Glasstire August 23, 2020
Micheal Morris is off to Cairo, Egypt — to teach at the American University for two years! Christina Rees chats with the Dallas-based artist, educator, and curator of experimental film and new media about the adjunct teaching racket, opportunities for American artists overseas, and how his new city may influence his work.

“The feeling of having any amount of certainty in my employment makes me feel incredible in terms of being able to be productive.”

More on Michael A. Morris:

A Ghost in the Shell: Michael Morris’ Black Boxes and Dark Rooms 

Michael Morris’ Celluloid Language

 

