Checking in With: Huckaby Studios

by Glasstire June 22, 2020
Christopher Blay’s May 22 video check in with Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby at Huckaby Studios. The artists and educators talked about studio work during the Great Lockdown of 2020, family, and their students.

“I think that there’s a lot of stuff that, once we get through this, we might want to turn back and grab and recycle into the system to figure out how it could better education.”

The Huckabys will be working with Fort Worth’s Deborah Peoples, who lost a bid to be Mayor of Fort Worth in May 2019, on a street painting  project to be completed on the 800 block of Main Street in downtown Fort Worth, between the JFK memorial and the MLK plaque.

The project, Let’s Paint: End Racism Now!, is described as follows:

Join us on Saturday June 27, 2020. At 800 Main St. Fort Worth, Texas. This project will help to lift our voices in support of the fight to end systemic racism in the U.S. We will be painting the street beginning at 7 AM on Saturday the 27th but our artists will draw the design on Friday the 26th.

Volunteers are encouraged to help create the mural by signing up here.

Letitia Huckaby-ANDREA TOSTEN: MUSHROOMS & WEEDS, PIGMENT PRINT ON VINTAGE FLOUR SACK

Letitia Huckaby-ANDREA TOSTEN: MUSHROOMS & WEEDS, PIGMENT PRINT ON VINTAGE FLOUR SACK, 36 1/2 X 22 IN, 2018

 

Sedrick Huckaby THE FAMILY: HALLE LUJAH, OIL AND CELLUCLAY ON CANVAS ON PANEL

Sedrick Huckaby THE FAMILY: HALLE LUJAH, OIL AND CELLUCLAY ON CANVAS ON PANEL, 2018, 95 X 64 5/8 IN. PHOTO BY JUSTIN CLEMONS

