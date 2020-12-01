Black Lives Matter Graffiti Art International Open Call. Deadline: December 5

Photographer and former gallery owner Tammy Cromer has announced the Black Lives Matter Graffiti Art International Open Call. This is an initiative to document via photography the wave of BLM murals and public artworks that have reached our various communities. The opportunity is open to photographers who, if selected, will be featured in a virtual exhibition, as well as an exhibition at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. In addition, a book of photographs based on the exhibition will be published.

Jurors for the open call are artists-photographers Chris Johnson and Letitia Huckaby, and the deadline for the open call is Saturday, December 5, 2020. In a statement, Cromer writes: “The BLM Graffiti Art grabbed my attention as I rode my bicycle through Deep Ellum and Downtown Dallas. The art was so full of power and emotion. It seemed to capture this time in history as Americans protested across America. I wanted to do something to immortalize this art and showcase the Black Lives Matter movement. I believe a photographic record complied in a substantial book would be a powerful statement.”

There is an entry fee of $35 to submit up to five images, although 10 images may be considered for an additional $5 per image. All photographers and artists are eligible. For complete rules and requirements, or to apply to the open call, please go here.

