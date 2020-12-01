Black Lives Matter Graffiti Art International Open Call. Deadline: December 5

Photographer and former gallery owner Tammy Cromer has announced the Black Lives Matter Graffiti Art International Open Call. This is an initiative to document via photography the wave of BLM murals and public artworks that have reached our various communities. The opportunity is open to photographers who, if selected, will be featured in a virtual exhibition, as well as an exhibition at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. In addition, a book of photographs based on the exhibition will be published.
Jurors for the open call are artists-photographers Chris Johnson and Letitia Huckaby, and the deadline for the open call is Saturday, December 5, 2020. In a statement, Cromer writes: “The BLM Graffiti Art grabbed my attention as I rode my bicycle through Deep Ellum and Downtown Dallas. The art was so full of power and emotion. It seemed to capture this time in history as Americans protested across America. I wanted to do something to immortalize this art and showcase the Black Lives Matter movement. I believe a photographic record complied in a substantial book would be a powerful statement.”
There is an entry fee of $35 to submit up to five images, although 10 images may be considered for an additional $5 per image. All photographers and artists are eligible. For complete rules and requirements, or to apply to the open call, please go here.
Tammy Cromer is a photographer and a former gallery owner. The Tammy Cromer Gallery was established in 2006 in Longview, and moved to the Dallas Design District in 2016. During that time Tammy Cromer Gallery has shown work by Dan Burkholder, Susan Burnstine, Sonia Katchian, Kenny Braun, Robert Langham, O. Rufus Lovett, John Willis, Guy Reynolds, and The Texas Photographic Society, among others. Our gallery is now Virtual.
Chris Johnson studied photography with Ansel Adams, Imogen Cunningham and Wynn Bullock and has been the recipient of grants from the Rockefeller Foundation (w/Hank Willis Thomas); AICA Mellon Foundation Grant for Photography and Polaroid Foundation Artist Grants.
Letitia Huckaby has a degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma, a BFA from the Art Institute of Boston in photography and her Master’s degree from the University of North Texas in Denton. Huckaby has exhibited as an emerging artist at Phillips New York, the Tyler Museum of Art, The Studio School of Harlem, the Camden Palace Hotel in Cork City, Ireland, and the Texas Biennial at Blue Star Contemporary Art Museum. Her work is included in several prestigious collections; the Library of Congress, the McNay Art Museum, the Art Museum of Southeast Texas, and the Samella Lewis Contemporary Art Collection at Scripps College in Claremont, California.