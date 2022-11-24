Top Five: November 24, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Earlie Hudnall, Jr.: Drawn to Communities and Letitia Huckaby: Bitter Waters Sweet

Art League Houston

September 16 – December 3, 2022

From Art League Houston:

“Earlie Hudnall, Jr. always has a camera with him. He has been actively photographing for more than 40 years. Hudnall’s work and education has taken him around the world, yet some of his most recognized photographs are of life here in Houston’s Third, Fourth, and Fifth Wards. His compelling images of families and daily life in some of the city’s most neglected neighborhoods remains as a record of these historic communities that persevere with strength, love, and dignity.

In an age of digital photography, Hudnall continues to shoot with film negatives and make gelatin silver prints in his own darkroom at his home in Houston’s Third Ward. Art League Houston (ALH) humbly honors Mr. Hudnall as the recipient of the biennial 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award in the Visual Arts with this survey exhibition of some of his most significant and iconic images of Houston and of the world.”

“In her exhibition as the Art League Houston (ALH), 2022 Texas Artist of the Year, Letitia Huckaby explores the legacy of Africatown, the historic community near Mobile, Alabama, that was founded by a group of West African people who were trafficked to the U.S. as slaves shortly before Emancipation, and long after the Atlantic slave trade was banned. Through her imagery and materials, her work ties the past to the present as she examines history and its contemporary connection to the black experience.”

2. Three Dollar Bill

Cluely Projects (Dallas)

October 29 – December 3, 2022

From Cluley Projects:

“Cluley Projects, the satellite project space of Erin Cluley Gallery, is pleased to announce Three Dollar Bill, a group show featuring the collaborative Dallas based duo Chuck & George alongside Dallas performance artist Colton White. The exhibition is curated by artist Krista Chalkley who serves as the Assistant Director and Manager of Operations at Erin Cluley Gallery, and it will be their curatorial debut.

Featuring the collaborative artist duo Chuck & George and performance artist Colton White, the exhibition Three Dollar Bill explores the aesthetics of camp, its subversive nature, and expands upon the style’s historical ties to queerness.”

3. Past Paper // Present Marks: Responding to Rauschenberg

Art Museum of South Texas (Corpus Christi)

October 13 – December 18, 2022

From the Art Museum of South Texas:

“The Art Museum of South Texas is pleased to present Past Paper // Present Marks: Responding to Rauschenberg, a photography exhibition of unique photograms created by artists Jennifer Garza-Cuen and Odette England while at Robert Rauschenberg’s former Captiva, Florida home and studio, now run as an invitation-only artist residency.

The photograms – created by Garza-Cuen and England using expired 1970s gelatin silver paper found in Rauschenberg’s darkroom – were submerged and exposed in his swimming pool and then developed and fixed with expired chemistry. The two artists ‘activated’ the paper by piercing or slashing the bags and envelopes, using: pens, scissors, or knives; folding the silver paper at odd angles; or layering them inside the bags. Some sank to the bottom of the pool, while others floated on top or by the filtration units. Exposures were made overnight and throughout the day, allowing different levels and intensities of sunlight, moonlight, and water to penetrate the paper.”

4. Jesus Treviño: Window Dressing XXIV: Oil Over Troubled Water

ICOSA Collective (Austin)

November 21 – 28, 2022

From ICOSA:

“Oil Over Troubled Water is a window display by Texas based artist, Jesus Treviño that takes a closer look at transgenerational histories, experiences, and collective and long-term trauma in relation to his personal experience. The title refers to the calming effect that a drop of oil has on water as it spreads over the surface. This display includes a vessel made of soy candle wax that holds water from the Rio Grande River as well as various ‘Resacas,’ former outlets of the River. This material is meant to invoke and commemorate the land as well as carry a wishful gesture to alleviate tension surrounding the Borderlands. This sculpture will inform, supplement, and create a safe space for stories to be shared in the form of painting that is also composed of and affected by the symbolic material held

within the vessel.”

5. Jessica Harvey: soft earth hard sky

Sala Diaz (San Antonio)

November 19 – December 30, 2022

From Sala Diaz:

“For the exhibition soft earth hard sky, Jessica Harvey holds a mirror to natural sites in the Texas landscape to see some kind of self reflected back in the sinkholes, waterways, and skies at daybreak. Personal texts, sound recordings, images, earth, and daily rituals illuminate gaps in memory and failures in capturing time. These in-between spaces offer an opportunity to see collapse and sickness as a portal in addition to void.”