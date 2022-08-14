Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 2

by Glasstire August 14, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

A photograph of a mural, painted on a standing billboard. The painting depicts a cowboy on a horse in a pen, riding next to a running cow.

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Plainview, Canyon, Amarillo, and Wichita Falls.

“We found that there are absolutely hidden gems in these locations — the people at the museums and universities have a longstanding history in the region. Even if they aren’t from the Panhandle, they’ve been there a long time.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:
Glasstire: Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1
Glasstire: Art Dirt: Road Trip! The Best Regional Museums in Texas
Glasstire: “Technicolor Summer” Shines at the Old Jail Art Center in Albany
Glasstire: My Life With Amarillo Ramp
Glasstire: Grease Pour
Glasstire: Contemporary Art Museum Plainview: An Interview With Kelly Alison
Glasstire: “Democratic not Aristocratic”: Yellow City Art and its Ever-Evolving Legacy
Glasstire: TX Panhandle to Open Contemporary Art Museum
Glasstire: Aftermath: The Wichita Falls Tornado
Glasstire: Amarillo’s Cadillac Ranch Painted With The Words “Black Lives Matter”
Glasstire: The Top Five Museums in Texas: August 25, 2016
Glasstire: Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Welcomes New Curator of Art
Glasstire: American Buffalo
Glasstire: Always Square: An Afternoon With Yasuyo Maruyama and Suguru Hiraide

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: A Conversation with Leslie Moody Castro

February 13, 2022

Art Dirt: Why Texas Needs Art Criticism

September 1, 2019

Art Dirt: Make Art with Purpose & Janeil...

August 16, 2020

Party Pics: November 10 at the Contemporary Art...

November 13, 2017

Top Five: June 23, 2016

June 23, 2016

Art Dirt: What is the Future of Art?

April 12, 2020

Art Dirt: On “CARNE y ARENA,” a VR...

March 13, 2022

Art Dirt: Political Art Can’t Save the World

July 7, 2019

Art Dirt: How to Have a Successful Studio...

November 24, 2019

Art Dirt: Nature Unleashed: Art & Disasters

August 30, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: