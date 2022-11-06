Art Dirt: An Upside-Down Mondrian + Climate Protests in Europe Escalate

Jessica Fuentes and Brandon Zech discuss the recent revelation that a Piet Mondrian painting has been hanging upside down since 1945, and also talk about the escalation of recent climate protests in Europe.

“This Mondrian is going to remain upside down, probably for the rest of its existence, because of the sensitive nature of the artwork.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:

—The Guardian: Mondrian painting has been hanging upside down for 75 years

—Observer: A Piet Mondrian Painting Has Been Hanging Upside Down for More Than 75 Years

—The Art Newspaper: Has a Mondrian work been exhibited upside down for 75 years?

—Artnet News: The Curator of a New Mondrian Show Made a Startling Discovery: Its Star Painting Had Been Hung Upside-Down for 75 Years

—New York Times: Is the Mondrian Upside Down, or Is It an Abstract Enigma?

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: On Art, Money, and the Recent UK Just Stop Oil Protests

—Artnet News: German Collector Hasso Plattner Has Temporarily Closed His Museum After Climate Activists Threw Mashed Potatoes at His $111 Million Monet

—Artnet News: Art Industry News: Climate Activists Will Pause Their Soup Attacks to Let the U.K. Consider Their Demands + Other Stories

—Evening Standard: Just Stop Oil announce temporary protest pause but vow escalation if demands not met

—Artnet News: Here Is Every Artwork Attacked by Climate Activists This Year, From the ‘Mona Lisa’ to ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’

—Hyperallergic: Lil Nas X’s “I Will Avenge U Mr Van Gogh” Meme Goes Viral

—The Art Newspaper: ‘I will avenge u’: Lil Nas X weighs in on Van Gogh soup row with cheeky Instagram post

—Hyperallergic: The Latest Climate Protests, Ranked