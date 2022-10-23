Art Dirt: Paranormal Art: a Conversation with J.R. Roykovich

On the occasion of his exhibition at the Galveston Artist Residency, William Sarradet talks with artist J.R. Roykovich about the paranormal and how supernatural concepts can be activated in art.

“I’m interested in the mechanics of how you reach an unknown entity, or an unknown destination, which I think is not at all dissimilar to artmaking.”

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

