Art Dirt: Paranormal Art: a Conversation with J.R. Roykovich

by Glasstire October 23, 2022
Photograph of an art installation, featuring mylar blankets, multiple strings stretching from a table to the gallery ceiling, and other small objects.

“J.R. Roykovich: Travel in Light Years” at the Galveston Artist Residency. Photo: Galveston Artist Residency

On the occasion of his exhibition at the Galveston Artist Residency, William Sarradet talks with artist J.R. Roykovich about the paranormal and how supernatural concepts can be activated in art.

“I’m interested in the mechanics of how you reach an unknown entity, or an unknown destination, which I think is not at all dissimilar to artmaking.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: The Occult is So Hot Right Now!
Hyperallergic: How Ghosts Became Transparent, and Other Spectral Evolutions
Hyperallergic: The Art of a Haunted United States
Hyperallergic: A History of Photographing Ghosts
Glasstire: Galveston Artist Residency Announces 2017-2018 Residents

