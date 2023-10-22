Art Dirt: Talking with Artist & Galveston Artist Residency Director Eric Schnell

William Sarradet talks with Eric Schnell about what it’s like to live, work, and run a ten-month residency program in Galveston.

“Galveston is exactly the right size, where you can hold the whole island in your brain at one time. If it were bigger, that wouldn’t be possible.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:

—Glasstire: Time and Space: The Galveston Artist Residency

—Glasstire: Time and Space, Part 2: The Galveston Artist Residency

—Galveston Artist Residency Hosts 5th Annual Festival of the Beautiful this Weekend

—Glasstire: To Shine, to Appear, to Show: J. R. Roykovich at the Galveston Artists Residency

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: Paranormal Art: a Conversation with J.R. Roykovich

—Glasstire: Myth and Legend: Dawolu Jabari at the Galveston Artist Residency

—Glasstire: Why this Year’s Galveston Artist Residency Exhibition is Different

—Glasstire: Island Time at CAMH

—Glasstire: Old Times on the Island

—Glasstire: Plant People

—Glasstire: The Fourth Pyramid – Galveston Artist Residency

—Glasstire: New Galveston Artist Residency Kickoff Party Saturday

—Glasstire: The Buddha’s in the Background