Art Dirt: Talking with Artist & Galveston Artist Residency Director Eric Schnell

by Glasstire October 22, 2023
A photographic portrait of a white man dressed in winter wear.

Eric Schnell

William Sarradet talks with Eric Schnell about what it’s like to live, work, and run a ten-month residency program in Galveston.

“Galveston is exactly the right size, where you can hold the whole island in your brain at one time. If it were bigger, that wouldn’t be possible.”

0 comment

