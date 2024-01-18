Galveston Artist Residency Launches 2024-25 Open Call

by Jessica Fuentes January 18, 2024
The Galveston Artist Residency (GAR) has launched a national open call for its 2024-25 residency program. 

The Galveston Artist Residency, Galveston, TX.

Since its establishment in 2011, GAR has hosted three artists-in-residence each year for the ten-month period of October through July. Selected artists receive 24/7 access to a 500-square-foot studio, free housing in a nearby studio apartment, and a monthly stipend of $1,100. Artists are welcome to bring their partner, family, and/or pets to the residency, as the apartments are large enough to host multiple people. Throughout the duration of the residency artists receive studio visits; their time culminates with a group exhibition featuring each artists’ new work.

A white studio space with large glass windows and concrete floors is mostly empty except for a couple of work benches.

Samira Yamin’s studio at the Galveston Artist Residency.

On the GAR website, the organization specifies that they are seeking “self-directed artists who will benefit from having a studio and time to focus inward on their work for ten months.” The small program receives hundreds of applications each year, giving it an acceptance rate of just 1.2 percent. The current residents include Philadelphia-based duo Andy Davis and Anne Lukin, Houston-based Preston Gaines, and Chicago-based Devin T. Mays.

The call is open to U.S. citizens and international artists currently living, working, or studying in the U.S. with a valid visa. Interested artists should submit 20 images/examples of their work, an artist bio, artist statement, statement of intent, three professional references, and a current resume with contact information, all via the GAR Submittable form. Contact the residency program at 409-974-4446 or [email protected] with any questions.

The application deadline is Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Learn more about the residency program and the organization via the GAR website.

