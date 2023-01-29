Galveston Artist Residency Announces 2023-24 Open Call

by Glasstire January 29, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Galveston Artist Residency (GAR) has served the island city as an artist residency and community arts space since 2011. Each year GAR hosts three artists in residence for a ten-month period, October through July. Selected artists are given 24-hour access to private studios, housing in nearby studio-style apartments, and monthly stipends of $1,100. According to GAR’s website, the “ten months is viewed as a gift of time for artists to make their work.”

A night time photograph of the exterior of the Galveston Artist Residency building.

A view into a studio space at the Galveston Artist Residency 

Applicants should prepare 20 examples of their work, a statement of intent, three professional references, and a resume. The call is only open to U.S.-based artists, though international artists living and working in the United States with a valid visa are eligible to apply. Accepted residents are expected to spend the majority of their ten-month period on site. The residency is very competitive, with GAR stating a 1.2% acceptance rate.

Last November, Glasstire Assistant Editor William Sarradet visited GAR to meet with the 2022-23 crop of residents; Lili Chin, Samira Yamin, and William Warden. In his profile of the residency program, Mr. Sarradet commented that GAR Director Eric Schnell “runs the residency with a kind of cordiality that is both hospitable and unassuming.”

Ms. Chin, Ms. Yamin, and Mr. Warden are the latest to join a diverse assortment of previous residents, many of whom have developed projects in Texas beyond the residency. As examples, Dan Schmal remained in Galveston, works at GAR, and began art space Rising Tide Projects with Jessica Ninci; Anne Buckwalter was awarded a 2020 Idea Fund grant to help with the production of a book partly composed at the residency; and Nick Barbee, who was a resident early on in the program, now lives and works in the island city. 

The Galveston Artist Residency has an FAQ page that contains more information about life on the island, which can be found on the GAR website. This year’s open call went live on January 20, and the deadline to apply is March 25 at 11:59 pm CST. Interested artists may submit an application via GAR’s website.

0 comment

You may also like

The G.A.R. Driftwood Festival Needs Your Beach Finds

March 13, 2013

Galveston Artist Residency Announces 2021-2022 Artists-in-Residence

November 14, 2021

Galveston Artist Residency Announces 2018-2019 Artists in Residence

August 18, 2018

Top Five: April 30, 2020

April 30, 2020

Galveston Artist Residency Announces 2017-2018 Residents

August 4, 2017

Top Five: August 21, 2014

August 21, 2014

Thirty Seconds: Week of January 13

January 20, 2013

Glasshouses 28: Davide Savorani and Michelangelo Miccolis

May 29, 2013

Open Call: Galveston Artists Residency is the Whole...

February 17, 2016

Island Time at CAMH

December 26, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: