Tonight! Meet and Greet With New Artists At Galveston Artist Residency

The Galveston Artist Residency (GAR) welcomes its three new resident artists for its 2019-2020 cycle tonight, Friday, September 27th from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Anne Buckwalter, Elizabeth Cooper, and Elizabeth Glaessner, the artists whose arrival we announced over the summer, will be giving short artists talks, beginning at 7:30, with refreshments to follow.

Anne Buckwalter is a figurative painter who uses the lens of allegorical painting to “examine how gender-related expectations are defined and disrupted.” Her recent exhibitions include MILKMADE at Field Projects in New York City, the Portland Museum of Art 2018 Biennial in Portland, Maine, and Rule Breakers/Story Makers: Anne Buckwalter and Julia Policastro at AUTOMAT in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Elizabeth Cooper is an abstract-gestural-pop painter whose recent exhibitions include the Every Woman Biennial in New York City, Highlight Chelsea at Hollis Taggart Gallery in New York City, and the Düsseldorf Art Fair.

Elizabeth Glaessner is an artist working in silk painting, drawings, paintings, and solar prints. Her recent exhibitions include Mother Tongue at P.P.O.W. Gallery in New York City, Object and Influence at Hygienic Gallery in New London, Connecticut, and Water|Bodies at the Southampton Arts Center in Southampton, New York.

The Galveston Artist Residency (GAR) is a non-profit organization that accepts applications for residency grants once a year through an open call to artists working in any medium. Emerging, mid-career, and mature artists are encouraged to apply. GAR is located in downtown Galveston in a pair of rebuilt and remodeled industrial buildings that host a variety of events including art exhibitions, film series, performances, open studios, lectures, and more. Join them in welcoming this year’s three new artists tonight at 2521 Mechanic Street in Galveston, Texas!