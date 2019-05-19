Rising Tide Projects: A New Galveston Art Space

Rising Tide Projects, a new artist-run space in Galveston, has announced that its inaugural exhibition will feature the works of artist (and sometimes Glasstire contributor) Lauren Moya Ford. Run by Galveston-based artists Jessica Ninci and Dan Schmahl, the space adds to the ever-growing art scene in the city, which is anchored by the Galveston Arts Center and the Galveston Artist Residency (GAR). Mr. Schmahl is from Galveston, but returned to the city in 2014 for GAR’s eleven-month residency, and is currently employed at the organization.

Rising Tide Projects’ inaugural exhibition, which opens from 6-8 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, will feature pieces that Ms. Moya Ford created during her 2018 artist residency on Gran Canaria, a Spanish island just off the coast of Africa. It will also include a series of paintings on unstretched canvas, and two artist books: Ocean Air, a risograph-printed publication featuring works and writings Ms. Moya Ford made on Gran Canaria, published by Raum Press in Salamanca, Spain; and Sandy Water, a risograph publication featuring drawings and personal texts, published by Ms. Schmahl’s Super Hit Press.

In addition to exhibiting works by artists, Rising Tide Projects will act as a workshop space and a souvenir shop, and for the time being is located in Galveston’s historic downtown. The space is supported by a 2019 Idea Fund grant.

Rising Tide Projects’ is also hosting a zine making workshop from 12-4 PM today, May 19. More on that below:

“Collect and bring your photographs, sketches, observations, and thoughts about the 2019 spring bird migration. Together we’ll be creating a book project to celebrate our feathered friends and learn some basic techniques for designing, printing, and binding a variety of zine projects. The workshop is free and open to the public, and will take place in our pop-up workshop.”