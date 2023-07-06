Top Five: July 6, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. GAR 2022-2023 Artists in Residence Exhibition

Galveston Artist Residency

June 3 – July 15, 2023

Read more about this year’s residents here.

From the Galveston Artist Residency:

“Lili Chin is an artist based in New York City. Combining installation, video and sculpture, her practice focuses on nature and architecture to explore rituals in time, bridging contemporary and ancient ideas that investigate themes of memory, duration and spirituality.

William Warden is a painter from Knoxville, Tennessee. Much of the painting involves modernist approaches to flatness and materiality with reference to landscape painting and it’s numerous strategies regarding spatial construction. Concepts such as ‘observation’ and ‘perspective’ and how they operate in the making/seeing of an image as well as the evocation that can occur are concerns of the work.

Samira Yamin’s interdisciplinary practice cultivates an ethics of viewership as an active position, with the potential to make dynamic otherwise static depictions of people and places represented exclusively through war, disaster and suffering. Using repetitive, precisely articulated gestures, Yamin dissects, reorganizes, and often obliterates images — news magazines and family photos alike — resulting in a collision of representation and abstraction and the confusion of objectivity and subjectivity.”

2. Lillian Young: The Problem with Archives: A Portrait is Worth Our Words

Arts Fort Worth

June 2 – July 22, 2023

From Arts Fort Worth:

“Historical artist Lillian Young depicts forgotten or not well-known moments in the historical Black experience, focusing on lesser-known Black leaders, stories, events, and objects commonly known within Black communities. Often historical facts have been modeled to fit others’ narratives and these changes can affect how we understand and react to current events. Today many people work against understanding facts of history, especially in BIPOC narratives. In highlighting these moments Lillian works to make a connection to the social anxiety felt today from the rise in racism, loss of representation, and her own struggle to continue to fight for equity.”

3. Diego Rodriguez-Warner: Sharp Pause

RULE Gallery (Marfa)

May 6 – July 15, 2023

From RULE Gallery:

“RULE Gallery is pleased to present Sharp Pause, an exhibition of new paintings and drawings by Diego Rodriguez-Warner at our Marfa, TX, location. In the past decade, Diego Rodriguez-Warner has garnered acclaim for his richly complex figurative paintings that lean on drawing and printmaking at their core. His characteristic works unify flatly painted acrylics and wood carving into single compositions that probe a trompe l’oeil aesthetic that simulates animation. The depicted figures appear disjunctive and entangled in motion and thought, assuming multiple subjectivities while disrupting any legible readings of their bodies. The seductive scenes in the resulting paintings compel viewers into uncomfortable involvement, analysis, and reflection on a society of competing narratives tearing at the seams, simultaneously coming together and at risk of falling apart.”

4. Abby Flanagan & Kerry Maguire: When it suns, it pours

GrayDUCK Gallery (Austin)

June 10 – July 9, 2023

From GrayDUCK Gallery:

“When it suns, it pours is an exploration of perceptual downshifts that scale the environmental to the elemental, an exercise akin to looking for a star with a microscope. This exhibition of drawing, printmaking, sculpture, and sound installation by Abby Flanagan and Kerry Maguire features artworks that are fragments of day-to-day attempts to reckon with oblivion. Through an accumulation of small gestures, each artist logs daily encounters with their environment that unveil facets of their surroundings which would otherwise go unnoticed. Both artists turn to material traces and glitching as a means of calling attention to the realm of the infinitesimal and the unapparent: a singular shell in the ocean, a particle of dust in the atmosphere, a drop in a rainstorm, a blip on the radar.”

5. Lucha Libre Mexicana, 90 Años de Historia

Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts

June 9 – July 29, 2023

From the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art:

“Lucha Libre Mexicana, 90 Años de Historia references a history of wrestling that has never been presented before in the United States. Its central focus is Mexican Wrestling, which spans over a hundred years since its arrival in Mexico and 90 years since its professionalization. The exhibition will cover the period from September 21, 1933, the day the former Arena México was inaugurated, up to the present time.

It is a significant curatorial and museographic challenge as it integrates original and authentic objects from great legends of Mexican wrestling, without necessarily showcasing the sporting trajectory of each individual, but rather emphasizing their role as part of Mexican identity and history.”