On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day 3

by Glasstire March 19, 2019
Day three of Glasstire’s podcast from the Satellite Art Show in Austin was guest hosted by Austin-based gallerist Jill Schroeder of grayDUCK Gallery. On the episode, Brandon Zech talks with Schroeder about what it’s like running a gallery in Austin, performances at Satellite, and a big show by an under-recognized artist now on view in New York.

This episode also features two other conversations with Satellite exhibiting artists: the first with Houston artist Jumper Maybach, and the second with Kyle Heinly of the Florida-based Off Center Art Center. This is the third in a series of podcasts brought to you by Glasstire from Satellite. To listen to the other podcasts we recorded at the fair, go here.

Jill Schroeder and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Artwork by Jumper Maybach at the Satellite Art Show. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Artwork by Jumper Maybach at the Satellite Art Show. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Jumper Maybach and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Kyle Heinly and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Artwork by Kyle Heinly at Off Center Art Center at the Satellite Art Show. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Artwork by Kyle Heinly at Off Center Art Center at the Satellite Art Show. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

