On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day 3

Day three of Glasstire’s podcast from the Satellite Art Show in Austin was guest hosted by Austin-based gallerist Jill Schroeder of grayDUCK Gallery. On the episode, Brandon Zech talks with Schroeder about what it’s like running a gallery in Austin, performances at Satellite, and a big show by an under-recognized artist now on view in New York.

This episode also features two other conversations with Satellite exhibiting artists: the first with Houston artist Jumper Maybach, and the second with Kyle Heinly of the Florida-based Off Center Art Center. This is the third in a series of podcasts brought to you by Glasstire from Satellite. To listen to the other podcasts we recorded at the fair, go here.