Top Five: October 26, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Dreamland: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

McNay Art Museum (San Antonio)

August 17, 2023 – January 14, 2024

From the McNay Art Museum:

“Be our ghoul of honor at an exhibition hosted by creatures lured from the depths of the McNay Art Museum’s collection. Dreamland | Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is a 30th anniversary celebration of filmmaker Tim Burton’s 1993 stop-motion animated film, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

In the exhibition, visitors can reacquaint themselves with Burton’s awkwardly charming cast that includes Oogie Boogie, Bone Crusher, and the beloved hero, Jack Skellington. And meet unusual characters created by artists from the McNay’s collection, including José Clemente Orozco Farías, Julie Heffernan, Eugene Berman, Marilyn Lanfear, Willem de Kooning, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Julie Speed, and others. Visitors can explore colorful and unfamiliar worlds found in large paintings and photographs by artists Paul Maxwell, Claudia Rogge, Robin Utterback, and Sandy Skoglund.”

2. Desireé Vaniecia: A Memorial for My Innocence, Because I Was Not Allowed to Bury It

Pencil on Paper Gallery (Dallas)

September 9 – October 28, 2023

From Pencil on Paper Gallery:

“Desireé Vaniecia is a contemporary artist who creates personal and thought-provoking pieces inspired by the complexities of the human experience. Her works combine vivid colors, dynamic compositions, and a mix of media to evoke emotions and encourage deeper reflection. With hints of Art Nouveau and Renaissance art, she explores the representation of black women, seeking to celebrate their beauty, strength, and diversity and challenge traditional notions of femininity.”

3. Angel Dust

Pablo Cardoza Gallery (Houston)

September 15 – October 29, 2023

From Pablo Cardoza Gallery:

“A group show featuring works by Alyssa Kazew. Dylan Roberts, and Doug Welsh.”

4. Cande Aguilar: Seagulls don’t sound like pigeons

Grayduck Gallery (Austin)

October 14 – November 19, 2023

From Grayduck Gallery:

“Cande Aguilar’s art is inextricably linked with the culture, people, and imagery of his hometown of Brownsville, TX. A self-taught artist, Aguilar forged his unique style called ‘Barrio Pop’ from the landscape of La Frontera.

Born into a family of creatives that performed Conjunto music, Aguilar had an early career as a professional accordion player. The presence of a plethora of cultural influences — from Eastern and Central European polka to Spanish lyrics with indigenous Nahautl roots — in the Conjunto tradition continues to underscore his artistic practice today.”

5. Ten Texas Tornados and Haikus and Horizons

Longview Museum of Fine Arts

September 7 – December 20, 2023

From the Longview Museum of Fine Arts:

Ten Texas Tornados and Haikus and Horizons features the works of three East Texas artists: photographer Robert Langham, III; painter Alexis Serio; and sculptor Dewane Hughes. 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship Photography Award Winner, Robert Langham III presents Ten Texas Tornadoes an exhibition showcasing nearly 50 exquisitely crafted still-life’s, many never before exhibited. These photographs highlight his unique vision as a photographer and give the viewer something to ponder. While husband-wife artists, Alexis Serio and Dewane Hughes show off their completely different brand of talent. Alexis Serio creates stunning vibrantly colored abstract landscapes that play with line, color and shape creating a modern take on the open plains and sunsets and sunrises that greet us all daily. Dewane is a master sculptor that can take the most benign metal objects and create engaging steel sculptures that capture the imagination