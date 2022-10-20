Top Five: October 20, 2022

1. In Residence: 15th Edition

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

August 27 – October 29, 2022

From the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft:

“This summer, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) is pleased to present In Residence: 15th Edition, an exhibition celebrating the Artist Residency Program, which has supported artists working in the field of craft for more than two decades. The show features work in clay, metal, and fiber by 2021-2022 resident artists, Joan Clare Brown, Kelly Dzioba, Priscilla Dobler Dzul, Jihye Han, Chenlu Hou, Carl Johnson, Naomi Peterson, Kerianne Quick, Nash Quinn, and Stephanie J. Woods.

The Artist Residency Program at HCCC gives resident artists a space for creative exploration, exchange, and collaboration with other artists, arts professionals, and the public. In Residence: 15th Edition was curated by HCCC Curatorial Fellow, Cydney Elaine Pickens. She notes, “What separates In Residence: 15th Edition from its predecessors is the collaboration among residents. While some of these artists had the opportunity to create collaboratively in person, others were in conversation about how their practices may align or differ, and each was uniquely impacted by their residency here in Houston.”

2. Trey Burns: Lagoonoogal

Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Gallery of Art at Tarleton State University (Stephenville)

October 3 – 27, 2022

From Tarleton State University:

“In the exhibition LagoonoogaL, water and the larger vena cava systems of development are considered in a multimedia installation inside the TSU Art Gallery. Burns presents a series of videos which continue his recent work exploring the landscapes of infrastructures and the ways in which they vine through our daily lives. A leisure-filled, turquoise lagoon sits in high contrast to the surrounding sod and brown, a wave pool churns behind a highway wall, the uncanny offerings of a water treatment plant feed back into a river—the exhibition presents video documentation of these and other strange specimens from the regional landscape with an aim to consider their meaning as present day artifacts of dreams and aspirations. The sculptures and architectural interventions in the gallery speak to larger ideas of the built environment and its entanglements with nature.”

3. Jon Whitfill: The Language of Love

Invisible Genie (Amarillo)

October 7 – November 23, 2022

From Invisible Genie:

“This show is titled The Language of Love and is primarily a collage based exhibition made from the covers and typed text found in a few dozen romance novels. The work comes from discarded books on the way to a dumpster, incinerator, or literally left some place to rot. What I have been doing with these books the last 20 years are a tribute to this sadly rapidly decreasing delivery method of knowledge. With the advent of digital media and its proliferation, I have been in the position to obtain many thousands of books set for destruction. This show is not only a homage to the book in general, it has a specific meaning as an overall loss of another type – as it seems that most of the things that I love deeply are finding themselves without a home, torn, and hoping for a new life as a new thing.”

4. Yoonmi Nam: Delivered and Discarded

GrayDUCK Gallery (Austin)

September 10 – October 23, 2022

Read our review here.

An artist statement, from GrayDUCK Gallery:

“I observe the things around me. I am deeply aware of the presence of objects that we handle, consume, display, and discard. I am drawn to them especially when they subtly suggest a sense of time that seems both temporary and lasting. There is truth and honesty in time, as all of us share the fate of impermanence. But the way we surround ourselves with collections of things, it is as if we feel a sense of permanence through these comforts and arrangements. In my work, I make images and forms that highlight everyday objects, spaces, events, and routines, that while insignificant and mundane, allow us to notice both the stillness and the passage of time.”

5. 2022 Del Mar College Art Faculty Exhibition

Joseph A. Cain Memorial Art Gallery, Del Mar College

October 14 – December 7, 2022

From Del Mar College:

“The exhibition features over 50 original artworks by 14 faculty artists, including Amorette V. Garza-Morales, Kerstin Dale, Nate Ditzler, Gerardo Cobarruvias, Loring Baker, Randy Flowers, Ann Flowers, Day Wheeler, Mike Stephens, Kitty Welsh-Dudics, Diana Pena, Ken Rosier, Bradford Eilering and Ashley Thomas. From digital photography to pencil drawing, oil painting to ceramic sculpture, this mix of work by established and new faculty has something for everyone, while highlighting the talented educators who have worked at Del Mar College.”