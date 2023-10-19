Top Five: October 19, 2023

by Glasstire October 19, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

A painting by Johnny Floyd of a hand holding a large blooming flower.

Johnny Floyd, “Beholding as in a Mirror (Chloris),” 2023, oil on canvas, 28 x 22 inches. Courtesy of the artist.

1. Johnny Floyd: GODBODY
Houston Museum of African American Culture
September 15 – November 18, 2023

From the Houston Museum of African American Culture:

GODBODY will feature paintings Johnny Floyd has created over his brief five-year career. As with exhibitions that have come over the past 12 months from artists David-Jeremiah, Ellsworth Ausby and Evita Tezeno, this will be the first museum solo exhibition of Johnny Floyd’s paintings.

The works in Floyd’s exhibition GODBODY are a rumination on the intersection of classical mythologies, ancestral connection, and modern Black culture as artifact. Employing traditional portrait painting filtered through a surrealistic lens, Floyd interrogates notions of conventional aesthetics in the contemporary moment while centering Blackness in historical narratives that have been intentionally exclusionary for centuries. GODBODY is a reimagination of orthodox folklore of the past, a reclamation of the accounting of the present, and a consideration of the possibilities of what is to come.”

A painting by Ryan Sandison Montgomery featuring palm trees engulfed in flames with text that reads, "Imagine Trying."

Ryan Sandison Montgomery, “Imagine Trying,” 2023, oil and acrylic on linen, 12 x 12 inches

2. Ryan Sandison Montgomery: Cannibal
Ivester Contemporary (Austin)
October 7 – November 14, 2023

From Ivester Contemporary:

“Ivester Contemporary is excited to announce Cannibal, an exhibition of thirteen paintings by Ryan Sandison Montgomery that will rotate through seven positions on the gallery walls over the course of six weeks. The decision to rotate the paintings once per week during the exhibitions run references the endlessly moving news cycle and flood of information that we are all confronted with. Montgomery’s artwork uses satire, caricature, and poetry to explore the consequences of consumption and capitalism.”

A bright neon painting featuring anthropomorphic animals playing a game of cards.

Andy Don Emmons, “Neon Rodeo”

3. Andy Don Emmons: Neon Rodeo
Mighty Fine Arts (Dallas)
September 23 – October 29, 2023

From Mighty Fine Arts:

“Mighty Fine Arts presents Neon Rodeo featuring new work by Andy Don Emmons. Cowpunk Outlaw Artist/Musician Raconteur Andy Don Emmons has out done himself. The neo-psychedelic immersive ruminations of Neon Rodeo chronicle Texas Cowboy Culture with florid colors and expressionistic flourishes infused with autobiographical incidents. These paintings exemplify the Andy Don experience in all its soulful and exuberant glory. These sui generis pieces are filled with visionary invention and high humor intent on testing your mettle. If you want your art un-lacking in creative ideas and impulses you ought to mount up and take a ride in the Neon Rodeo. ”

A ceramic sculpture by Misty Gamble featuring the bust of a figure with a cascading hair piece.

Misty Gamble, “Of Flesh and the Feminine”

4. Misty Gamble: Of Flesh and the Feminine
The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center For The Arts- LHUCA (Lubbock)
September 1 – October 28, 2023
Read our review of the exhibition here.

From LHUCA:

“Misty Gamble’s studio practice research sits at the intersection of feminism and environmentalism, focusing on the relationship between human animals and non-human animals. She is currently looking at the overlap of feminist and vegan critical theory that discusses consumptive culture, and objectification in language and ‘the absent referent’ in literature. Her work is inspired by research from The Sexual Politics of Meat by Carol J. Adams, which has become the classic articulation of the hidden connection between meat eating and patriarchy, vegetarianism, and feminism.”

A digital collage featuring a seascape, line drawings, and pixelation.

Arohi Ranade, “Restless Node in a Quiet-Net”

5. Arohi Ranade: Restless Node in a Quiet Net
Sabine Street Studios (Houston)
September 18 – November 17, 2023

From Sabine Street Studios:

“For their latest solo exhibition, Restless Node in a Quiet Net, Arohi Ranade explores the visual and symbolic interconnections within a curated subset of their hand-made digital & analog artworks. The installation is composed of abstract and colorful mixed media works and will be on view at the East Corridor Gallery in Sabine Street Studios.

The installation emerged from a cyclical process that is Arohi’s intuitive art practice. First, they capture photos, deconstruct images, and find a node (node: an image, symbol, or sign that appears on the visible surface of a canvas or fabric). Second, they assemble collages, manifest reproductions, and adorn nodes with paint, thread, ink, and ash. Third, they draw lines of thread between the restless nodes and lift the veil of shadow off of the quiet net (net: an assemblage of many nodes that is interconnected by a line of thread). For the artist, this unveiling is a gentle, yet complex process of self-inquiry and for the viewers, it is a strong yet subtle appearance of colors, lines, forms, shapes, symbols, and stories.”

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: March 23, 2023

March 23, 2023

Houston Museum of African American Culture receives $75K...

November 2, 2022

Top Five: August 17, 2023

August 17, 2023

First Annual SLAB Parade a Success: “Houston Brings...

October 21, 2013

Top Five: August 16, 2018

August 16, 2018

Review: “Negative Women” at the Houston Museum of...

December 7, 2022

Canopy Projects Hosts a Pop-Up Exhibition in Big...

May 25, 2023

Top Five: August 8, 2019

August 8, 2019

Ghostly Moan: Texas Artists on the Blues

September 7, 2019

LHUCA Appoints Lindsey Maestri as Executive Director

January 30, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: