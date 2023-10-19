Top Five: October 19, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Johnny Floyd: GODBODY

Houston Museum of African American Culture

September 15 – November 18, 2023

From the Houston Museum of African American Culture:

“GODBODY will feature paintings Johnny Floyd has created over his brief five-year career. As with exhibitions that have come over the past 12 months from artists David-Jeremiah, Ellsworth Ausby and Evita Tezeno, this will be the first museum solo exhibition of Johnny Floyd’s paintings.

The works in Floyd’s exhibition GODBODY are a rumination on the intersection of classical mythologies, ancestral connection, and modern Black culture as artifact. Employing traditional portrait painting filtered through a surrealistic lens, Floyd interrogates notions of conventional aesthetics in the contemporary moment while centering Blackness in historical narratives that have been intentionally exclusionary for centuries. GODBODY is a reimagination of orthodox folklore of the past, a reclamation of the accounting of the present, and a consideration of the possibilities of what is to come.”

2. Ryan Sandison Montgomery: Cannibal

Ivester Contemporary (Austin)

October 7 – November 14, 2023

From Ivester Contemporary:

“Ivester Contemporary is excited to announce Cannibal, an exhibition of thirteen paintings by Ryan Sandison Montgomery that will rotate through seven positions on the gallery walls over the course of six weeks. The decision to rotate the paintings once per week during the exhibitions run references the endlessly moving news cycle and flood of information that we are all confronted with. Montgomery’s artwork uses satire, caricature, and poetry to explore the consequences of consumption and capitalism.”

3. Andy Don Emmons: Neon Rodeo

Mighty Fine Arts (Dallas)

September 23 – October 29, 2023

From Mighty Fine Arts:

“Mighty Fine Arts presents Neon Rodeo featuring new work by Andy Don Emmons. Cowpunk Outlaw Artist/Musician Raconteur Andy Don Emmons has out done himself. The neo-psychedelic immersive ruminations of Neon Rodeo chronicle Texas Cowboy Culture with florid colors and expressionistic flourishes infused with autobiographical incidents. These paintings exemplify the Andy Don experience in all its soulful and exuberant glory. These sui generis pieces are filled with visionary invention and high humor intent on testing your mettle. If you want your art un-lacking in creative ideas and impulses you ought to mount up and take a ride in the Neon Rodeo. ”

4. Misty Gamble: Of Flesh and the Feminine

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center For The Arts- LHUCA (Lubbock)

September 1 – October 28, 2023

Read our review of the exhibition here.

From LHUCA:

“Misty Gamble’s studio practice research sits at the intersection of feminism and environmentalism, focusing on the relationship between human animals and non-human animals. She is currently looking at the overlap of feminist and vegan critical theory that discusses consumptive culture, and objectification in language and ‘the absent referent’ in literature. Her work is inspired by research from The Sexual Politics of Meat by Carol J. Adams, which has become the classic articulation of the hidden connection between meat eating and patriarchy, vegetarianism, and feminism.”

5. Arohi Ranade: Restless Node in a Quiet Net

Sabine Street Studios (Houston)

September 18 – November 17, 2023

From Sabine Street Studios:

“For their latest solo exhibition, Restless Node in a Quiet Net, Arohi Ranade explores the visual and symbolic interconnections within a curated subset of their hand-made digital & analog artworks. The installation is composed of abstract and colorful mixed media works and will be on view at the East Corridor Gallery in Sabine Street Studios.

The installation emerged from a cyclical process that is Arohi’s intuitive art practice. First, they capture photos, deconstruct images, and find a node (node: an image, symbol, or sign that appears on the visible surface of a canvas or fabric). Second, they assemble collages, manifest reproductions, and adorn nodes with paint, thread, ink, and ash. Third, they draw lines of thread between the restless nodes and lift the veil of shadow off of the quiet net (net: an assemblage of many nodes that is interconnected by a line of thread). For the artist, this unveiling is a gentle, yet complex process of self-inquiry and for the viewers, it is a strong yet subtle appearance of colors, lines, forms, shapes, symbols, and stories.”