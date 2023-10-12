Top Five: October 12, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury

Amon Carter Museum of American Art (Fort Worth)

August 27 – January 7, 2023

From the Amon Carter:

“One of the first exhibitions to explore Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper in dialogue with their historical moment, The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury illuminates Nevelson’s multidimensional mastery of form and attunement to postwar American culture. The Carter-organized exhibition features over 50 defining artworks by Nevelson on view together for the first time, including wall works, installations, and prints from across the country. These landmark artworks include Lunar Landscape, Royal Tide I, Rain Forest Wall, and Transparent Sculpture I. Divided into thematic sections that explore Nevelson’s identity as an artist, The World Outside allows Nevelson’s sculptures and works on paper to be viewed through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision and reaffirms her significance as an artist in postwar America.”

2. AMoA Biennial – 600

Amarillo Museum of Art

October 14 – December 31, 2023

From the Amarillo Museum of Art:

“The 2023 AMoA BIENNIAL-600 is the tenth iteration of an ongoing series of juried biennial exhibitions exploring areas of artistic practice, material, and content. Previous biennial exhibitions have focused on materials like clay, glass, and textiles. Other exhibitions have investigated processes such as drawing, printmaking, and architecture. This year, the AMoA staff and Board of Trustees are excited to offer the museum’s exhibition spaces to artists working across all materials and genres. The exhibition will feature approximately 100 works of art from 58 artists who are living and working within a 600-mile radius of Amarillo, TX.”

3. Adam Marnie: The Red Show

Basket Books & Art (Houston)

September 9 – October 14, 2023

From Basket Books & Art:

“Basket Books & Art is pleased to present The Red Show, a solo exhibition by Houston-based artist Adam Marnie consisting of a selection of works in sculpture, painting, and photography, variously linked by the color red. With The Red Show, Marnie returns to artmaking after a studio hiatus of several years. The exhibition stretches out in different directions, and the works—most of which were made over the last month—are immediate, formal and linguistic explorations, making use of material directly at hand. Red, supersaturated and primary, operates here (as it often does) as an expressive misnomer or deflecting shield, both holding the works together as a group and operating as a current running through and alongside the work.”

4. Yuliya Lanina: Mother/Land

Austin Central Library

August 24 – November 5, 2023

From Austin Central Library:

“Yuliya Lanina’s exhibition, titled Mother/Land, delves into the artist’s complex relationship with the war in Ukraine. Through animation, sculpture, and installation, Lanina continues her introspective exploration of the emotional and physical impact of war and trauma. The exhibition’s centerpiece is a large animation she created during her residency at Artpace composed from emotionally charged ink drawings she started making since the war began. The continuous scroll of images represents the artist’s experience of the war from afar. Accompanying this moving animation is a soundscape by Nina C. Young containing fragments of melodies from the Ukrainian national anthem, sirens, and birdsong. Lanina’s drawings will also be on view.”

5. Sandy Skoglund: The Outtakes

Bale Creek Allen Gallery (Fort Worth)

September 2 – October 31, 2023

Learn more about this exhibition through Erin Keever’s interview with Skoglund.

From Bale Creek Allen Gallery:

A show of photographs by artist Sandy Skoglund.