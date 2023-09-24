Art Dirt: Discussing Fall Exhibitions in Texas

by Glasstire September 24, 2023
Many unframed small-scale artworks, which each feature a drawing that is captioned by a few words, hang in a perfect grid on a blue wall.

Installation view of “David McGee: The Tarot Cards and The Gloria Paintings” at Inman Gallery

Jessica Fuentes, William Sarradet, and Brandon Zech discuss exhibitions they’ve seen so far this fall, including shows at The Warehouse, Ruby City, Inman Gallery, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and beyond.

“If you’re going to use a kooky installation technique for a show, you’ve got to go all or nothing.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

