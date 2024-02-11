Amon Carter Museum of American Art Partially Closed Through April

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) in Fort Worth will be partially closed for maintenance work through April 28, 2024.

The Carter closed its second floor galleries on Tuesday, January 23, as it is currently replacing the roof of the building. A spokesperson for the museum stated that this was “part of routine maintenance.” The museum website indicates that the first floor galleries are open to the public, and while the mezzanine galleries are currently closed, they will reopen in early March.

In addition to the gallery closures, the museum has removed all artwork from the second-floor galleries and has also deinstalled Gabriel Dawe’s

Plexus no. 34

, which was originally put up in 2016. The thread piece was located in the museum’s atrium, extending from a wall to the upper levels of the second floor. Mr. Dawe removed the artwork, which consists of 80 miles of thread, in one afternoon. The work is scheduled to be reinstalled and on view by early March.

The museum, which opened in 1961, has undergone various renovation projects over the years. In 2019 the building was closed for three months while the galleries underwent a major redesign. In 2014, the museum underwent a four-month renovation project to improve its climate control; while public programs were halted, the building remained opened to the general public.

During this current maintenance project, the museum will continue to offer public programs, including its annual Spring Break activities. The free program will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day from Tuesday, March 12 through Friday, March 15.

For more information regarding the gallery closures, visit the museum’s website.