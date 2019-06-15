Amon Carter Museum Closes for Three Months for Renovations

by Brandon Zech June 15, 2019
0
Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth Texas

Since the beginning of this month (June 3, 2019), the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth has been closed for a series of renovations.

In addition to revamping the museum’s galleries, this three-month project will include new thematic installations of the museum’s permanent collection, and an expanded space for special exhibitions. All of the galleries will also feature moveable walls and new sightlines, and the museum’s upstairs spaces will have new lighting and hardwood floors.

The museum is also expanding its vaults for its ever-growing photography collection in a move that will “allow for decades of future collection growth,” and also help the collection’s preservation with an advanced climate control system. Lastly, the museum’s front entrance is getting a makeover to make it more accessible.

The institution’s executive director, Andrew J. Walker, commented on the changes happening at the museum:

“We are entering the beginning of a historic period of change at the museum. Through the support of our community, we are able to change the way our visitors experience our collection and our iconic building. We are excited to reopen our doors this fall and introduce the new Carter to our community through fun events and great art.”

 

Gordon Parks self portrait photograph

Gordon Parks (1912–2006), Self-Portrait, 1941, Gelatin silver print, Private Collection. Courtesy of and copyright The Gordon Parks Foundation

The Amon Carter reopens to the public on September 14, 2019 with a community celebration beginning at 10 AM. Exhibitions to mark the institution’s reopening include a show of photographs by Gordon Parks, an immersive installation by artist Justin Favela, an exhibition of watercolors by Scott and Stuart Gentling, a pairing of an installation by Camille Utterback with works from the museum’s collection, and a new large-scale sculpture by James Surls.

