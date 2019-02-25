Amon Carter Museum of American Art Launches New Lecture Series

Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Museum is launching a new lecture series on February 28 titled Experts Talk on the Carter (etc.). The series will take place the fourth Thursday of every month, February through April. Each program will feature experts connecting their passion to works in the museum’s collection.

The lectures are free but seating is limited and reservations are recommended. For dates, times, and additional information, visit cartermuseum.org.

The schedule, via the Amon Carter, is as follows:

Representation in the Nation

Lauren Cross and Vicki Meek

February 28, 6:30­–7:30 p.m.

Cross, a local artist and art professor at UNT, is one of the inaugural Carter Community Artists and the founder of WoCA (Women of Color in the Arts). Meek is a local artist, cultural criticism writer, and independent curator in the DFW community. She was the Manager of the South Dallas Cultural Center until her retirement in 2016. They will discuss works by Jacob Lawrence and Elizabeth Catlett.

A Snapshot of Fort Worth Photography

Ted Forbes and MacKenzie Hughes

March 28, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Forbes is a local photographer and filmmaker known for his popular YouTube channel, The Art of Photography. MacKenzie Hughes, a collector of rare cameras and General Manager of Fort Worth Camera, will join Forbes to discuss photographic works in the collection.

A Community of Food

Jin-Ya Huang and Cortney Gumbleton

April 25, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Huang is a mixed-media artist and founder of Break Bread, Break Borders. Gumbleton is a co-founder of Locavore. These two food experts will share their take on works by Laura Gilpin in the Amon Carter’s collection.