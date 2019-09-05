Top Five: Fall Preview 2019

Christina Rees, Christopher Blay, and Brandon Zech on the exhibitions they’re most looking forward to this season.
“We have a list for you of some of the shows that we’re really excited about for this fall.”
1. Michael Ray Charles: Forever Free.
Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum (Austin)
September 5 – January 5, 2020
Opening Reception, September 5, 6 – 8 pm
A solo exhibition featuring work by Michael Ray Charles.
2. Openings at Ruby City
Ruby City (San Antonio)
October 13 – April 12, 2020
Four exhibitions opening the new Ruby City exhibition space.
3. Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940 – 1950
Amon Carter Museum of American Art (Fort Worth)
September 14 – December 29
A traveling exhibition from the National Gallery, Washington, featuring the photographs of Gordon Parks.
4. Danny Lyon: Memories of the Southern Civil Rights Movement
Holocaust Museum Houston
October 18 – January 5
A selection of the photographer’s visual memoir of his time in the civil rights movement.
5. John Currin: My Life as a Man
Dallas Contemporary
September 14 – December 22
Opening Reception, September 14, 7 – 10 pm
A solo exhibition featuring work by John Currin.