Top Five: Fall Preview 2019

Christina Rees, Christopher Blay, and Brandon Zech on the exhibitions they’re most looking forward to this season.

“We have a list for you of some of the shows that we’re really excited about for this fall.”

1. Michael Ray Charles: Forever Free.

Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum (Austin)

September 5 – January 5, 2020

Opening Reception, September 5, 6 – 8 pm

A solo exhibition featuring work by Michael Ray Charles.

2. Openings at Ruby City

Ruby City (San Antonio)

October 13 – April 12, 2020

Four exhibitions opening the new Ruby City exhibition space.

3. Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940 – 1950

Amon Carter Museum of American Art (Fort Worth)

September 14 – December 29

A traveling exhibition from the National Gallery, Washington, featuring the photographs of Gordon Parks.

4. Danny Lyon: Memories of the Southern Civil Rights Movement

Holocaust Museum Houston

October 18 – January 5

A selection of the photographer’s visual memoir of his time in the civil rights movement.

5. John Currin: My Life as a Man

Dallas Contemporary

September 14 – December 22

Opening Reception, September 14, 7 – 10 pm

A solo exhibition featuring work by John Currin.