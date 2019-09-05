Top Five: Fall Preview 2019

by Glasstire September 5, 2019
Christina Rees, Christopher Blay, and Brandon Zech on the exhibitions they’re most looking forward to this season.

“We have a list for you of some of the shows that we’re really excited about for this fall.”

 

detail-of-michael-ray-charles-forever-free-to-every-world-is-a-head

Detail of “Forever Free to Every World Is A Head” by Michael Ray Charles. more at Glasstire.com

1. Michael Ray Charles: Forever Free.
Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum (Austin)
September 5 – January 5, 2020
Opening Reception, September 5,  6 – 8 pm

A solo exhibition featuring work by Michael Ray Charles.

 

ruby-city-san-antonio

Ruby City.

2. Openings at Ruby City
Ruby City (San Antonio)
October 13 – April 12, 2020

Four exhibitions opening the new Ruby City exhibition space.

 

Gordon-Parks-The-New-Tide-Early-Work-1940–1950-at-Amon-Carter-Museum-in-Fort-Worth-September-14-2019

Gordon Parks “The New Tide: Early Work 1940 -1950.”

3. Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940 – 1950
Amon Carter Museum of American Art (Fort Worth)
September 14 – December 29

A traveling exhibition from the National Gallery, Washington, featuring the photographs of Gordon Parks.

 

Danny-Lyon-Memories-of-the-Southern-Civil-Rights-Movement-at-Holocaust-Museum-Houston-October-18-2019

Danny Lyons “Memories of the Southern Civil Rights Movement.” Holocaust Museum, Houston.

4. Danny Lyon: Memories of the Southern Civil Rights Movement
Holocaust Museum Houston
October 18 – January 5

A selection of the photographer’s visual memoir of his time in the civil rights movement.

Detail-from-John-Currin-My-Life-as-a-Man-at-Dallas-Contemporary-September-14-2019

Detail from “John Currin: My Life as a Man” at Dallas Contemporary.

5. John Currin: My Life as a Man
Dallas Contemporary
September 14 – December 22
Opening Reception, September 14, 7 – 10 pm

A solo exhibition featuring work by John Currin.

 

