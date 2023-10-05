Top Five: October 5, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Chinati Weekend

The Chinati Foundation (Marfa)

October 6 – October 8, 2023

From The Chinati Foundation:

“The Chinati Foundation has announced its schedule for the 2023 Chinati Weekend, which will be held Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8. This year’s weekend will feature local organizations and artists through the Made in Marfa program on Friday evening, as well as an opening reception for Chinati’s exhibition Cosmos/Continuous Line, featuring textile works by Porfirio Gutiérrez on Saturday. Additionally, there will be a performance by choreographer Laura Gutierrez and cellist Matt Haimovitz, and music by Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae.”

2. Jim Mendiola and Rubén Ortiz-Torres: 2 for 99¢

Artpace (San Antonio)

June 22 – November 26, 2023

From Artpace:

“In Fall 2001, Artpace Artists-in-Residence Jim Mendiola and Rubén Ortiz-Torres collaborated during their residency and for their Artpace exhibitions. Now, 22 years later the artists return to Artpace for their dual exhibition, 2 for 99¢. Created across decades, the exhibit 2 for 99¢ weaves together photographs, video graphics, 3D immersion, and mural work that investigates cultural exchange and the globalization of popular culture. For example, The Mapping of the Mascot Genome is a collaborative series of digitally manipulated videos which blend baseball players and fans with cultural rivals Ballapeño and Puffy Taco, the official and unofficial mascots of the San Antonio Missions since 1989. Their mutual appreciation for the baseball stadium’s on-field antics showcases the celebration of Mexican American cultural icons. 2 for 99¢ will be on view at Artpace through November 26, 2023.”

3. Gabi Magaly: Dear Frank, I wish . . . Love Gabi 2/2/23

TCU Moudy Fine Arts Building (Fort Worth)

September 21 – October 19, 2023

From the The Art Galleries at TCU:

“Gabi Magaly’s photographic exploration of intimate and familial relationships considers new models for self-portraiture. As a first-generation Mexican-American Chicana, her work critiques the absence and erasure of brown bodies in the history of photography while simultaneously revealing and archiving the story of her family.

At Moudy Gallery, Magaly presents new photography and installation work that responds to a recent breakup and efforts to find her sense of self and belonging after ending a 12-year relationship. Older works from Magaly’s Gabi and Frank series documenting her relationship with her ex-partner are presented in conversation with new works that reflect an understanding her now single identity.”

4. Max Adrian: RIPSTOP

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

September 29, 2023 – January 6, 2024

From HCCC:

“Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) is pleased to present Max Adrian: RIPSTOP, a solo exhibition of patchwork textiles and inflatable sculptures by the Ohio-based fiber artist. Adrian’s volumetric, pneumatic work transports viewers into a realm of artifice, desire, and worldbuilding. Drawing from rich legacies of queer fiber art and theory, including the AIDS memorial quilt and José Esteban Muñoz’s foundational text, Cruising Utopia, the exhibition features monumentally scaled works that physically respond to the presence of viewers by filling with air.

RIPSTOP features sculptures made from patchwork faux fur, satin, pleather, fringe, and ripstop — the show’s namesake — a woven nylon material that allows the pieces to inflate and hold air. Adrian’s use of alluring, sensual fabrics reflects the material culture of queer and kink communities, while the handwrought textile techniques and inflatable technology he employs are drawn from his background working in a commercial mascot shop. Though many of his works are built from the scraps of those high-profile commercial characters, they–unlike mascots–interrogate consumption and capitalist desire. Informed by the aesthetics of drag, puppetry, and camp horror films, works like The Sensational Inflatable Furry Divines (2017-2019) become subversive, representing violence, repression, and the hyperstimulation of late capitalism.”

5. Parsley Space Rosemary Time

The University Galleries at Texas State University | Joann Cole Mitte Building (San Marcos)

September 25 – November 7, 2023

From Texas State Galleries:

“Texas State Galleries presents Parsley Space Rosemary Time, a group exhibition featuring: Cameron Cameron, Sev Coursen, T.J. Lemanski, Betelhem Makonnen, Andrea Martinez, Kevin McNamee-Tweed, Meghan Shogan, and John Tennison. Each artist renders a unique effort to construct, deconstruct or observe the human experience of time.

While quantum mechanics has given us traditional and standardized systems for measuring the passing of time, what other systems might we use to better understand the depth and range of this personal experience beyond any one perspective? Science provides us with some much-needed order in a world full of uncertainty and chaos, but it is a deeper understanding of oneself amongst that chaos that is the subject of this exhibition, wherein before, now, and after are all determined by the observer. Humor, humility, and, most of all, reflection, are just a few of the individual qualities that shine through this collection of artworks.”