Top Five: February 10, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Sabra Booth: Snow Shadows

Artpace (San Antonio)

January 20 – May 8, 2022

From Artpace:

“Our first Main Space exhibition this year features local artist and City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture 2022 Individual Artist Grant recipient, Sabra Booth. Booth’s studio practice offers interpretative observations of nature while addressing complex ecological issues, and Snow Shadows further explores this interest. The exhibition is visible from the Artpace’s Main Space gallery windows along North Main Avenue.”

2. David-Jeremiah: I Drive Thee

12.26 Gallery (Dallas)

January 29 – March 5, 2022

From 12.26 Gallery:

“12.26 is pleased to present David-Jeremiah: I Drive Thee, a new series of works on wood panel that continues the artist’s conceptual throughline of the Lamborghini automobile, likening this highly complex and grandiose piece of machinery to the male Black body as a symbolic site of masculinity, violence and potential. Through the meticulous arrangement of two motifs, the Human Collar Bone and the Orchid, David-Jeremiah has created eight uniformly sized tondo paintings that are each based on the design of a Lamborghini steering wheel. For this exhibition, David-Jeremiah draws upon the link between the luxury car brand and the history and brutality of Spanish bullfighting. Typically, each Lamborghini model is named after a bull breed or a fighting bull that has either defeated a matador in the ring or survived enough contests to retire.”

3. Leonardo Ramadinha: Last Party

FotoFest (Houston)

December 13 – February 14, 2022

From Fotofest:

“FotoFest announces its newly created Digital Residency program and the program’s inaugural artist project, Last Party, by Leonardo Ramadinha. FotoFest presents images by Brazilian artist Leonardo Ramadinha through an exhibition taking place on the FotoFest website. Ramadinha’s series Last Party was selected by FotoFest Executive Director Steven Evans from the numerous portfolios the FotoFest team reviewed at the 2021 FestFoto POA Festival and Portfolio Review. Subsequently, Ramadinha worked with FotoFest Associate Curator Max Fields to produce a digital experience that reflects the atmosphere and sense of community cultivated through the online parties Ramadinha attended and documented throughout the early phases of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

4. Noriko Ambe: Dividing

Lora Reynolds Gallery (Austin)

December 11, 2021 – February 19, 2022

From Lora Reynolds Gallery:

“Noriko Ambe cuts into stacks of paper with a razor blade, one sheet at a time, to create sculptures that resemble three-dimensional topographical maps. The works in this show are framed and hang on the wall; one is entirely white (the color she is best known for using), the rest incorporate bold fields of colored paper. Some include topo lines Ambe drew with pencil or ink. Most notably, though, two works seem like the freestanding sculptures she has made in the past, but adapted to hang on panels: they extrude from the plane of the wall, rather than tunneling toward it. They feel like Ambe is working in a new realm, defying physics, extending her maps of imaginary worlds into the fourth dimension.”

5. Sangmi Yoo: Tides of Resilience

College of the Mainland Art Gallery (Texas City)

January 18 – February 16, 2022

From College of the Mainland Art Gallery:

“An exhibition of print works by Sangmi Yoo — professor at the Texas Tech University. Korean-born artist, Sangmi Yoo, exhibits prints and illustrations based on iconic images created through personal memory, simulating the perception and memory from a collective experience.”

Note: Tides of Resilience, a print by Sangmi Yoo is also on view at the NorthPark Center in Dallas from January 18 – March 15, 2022.