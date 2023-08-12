Chinati Foundation Releases 2023 Chinati Weekend Schedule

The Chinati Foundation has announced its schedule for the 2023 Chinati Weekend, which will be held Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8.

The annual fall tradition was launched in 1987 by artist Donald Judd, who would invite friends and colleagues to visit Marfa for a weekend filled with art, talks, music, and food, all free to the public. Since its inception, the event has grown and become a major cultural event in the West Texas area.

This year’s weekend will feature local organizations and artists through the Made in Marfa program on Friday evening, as well as an opening reception for Chinati’s exhibition Cosmos/Continuous Line, featuring textile works by Porfirio Gutiérrez on Saturday. Additionally, there will be a performance by choreographer Laura Gutierrez and cellist Matt Haimovitz, and music by Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae.

Here is the full schedule released by the Chinati Foundation. All events, except the Benefit Dinner, are free and open to the public.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Made in Marfa

Openings and events hosted by local organizations and artists throughout Marfa

6 – 10 p.m.

Open Studio

Chinati Artist in Residence Mike Crane presents new works on paper at the Locker Plant

6 – 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Chinati Foundation Open Hours

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Open Studio

Chinati Artist-in-Residence Mike Crane presents new works on paper at the Locker Plant

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Exhibition Opening

Cosmos/Continuous Line, an installation of loom-based textiles by Zapotec weaver and dyer Porfirio Gutiérrez

Artist remarks and champagne toast at 10 a.m. at the Special Exhibition Space

Performance

Choreographer Laura Gutierrez and cellist Matt Haimovitz perform on Sarah Crowner’s Platform (Blue Green Terracotta for JC)

11a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Special Exhibition Gallery

Artist’s Talk

Porfirio Gutiérrez in conversation with curator Ingrid Schaffner

3 p.m. at the Crowley Theater

Benefit Dinner

Dinner by Taft+Diaz and Cierto Tequila in the Arena

Cocktails 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Seated dinner 6:30 p.m.

Ticket levels from $1,000 to $30,000

$600 for Chinati members and area residents

Music

Corinne Bailey Rae performs Black Rainbows

9:30 p.m. at Saint George Hall

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Sunrise Viewing at Chinati

Robert Irwin’s untitled (dawn to dusk), 2016

8 – 10 a.m.

Chinati Foundation Open Hours

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Screening

Robert Irwin: A Desert of Pure Feeling, 2022, followed by Q&A with special guests

10:30 a.m. at the Crowley Theater