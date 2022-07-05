Chinati Foundation Director Jenny Moore to Step Down

The Chinati Foundation in Marfa has announced that its Director, Jenny Moore, will step down at the end of July.

During her nine years at Chinati, Ms. Moore led the organization through a period of growth by helping to develop its collection, programs, staff, and other resources. She also increased Chinati’s attendance numbers from 11,300 in 2013 to nearly 50,000 prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Moore worked closely with the organization’s board to develop and launch the restoration of the John Chamberlain Building, which reopened this past Spring, and to secure the Central Marfa Historic District, which includes some of Chinati’s buildings.

Additionally, in her role, Ms. Moore has been a strong champion of the work of female artists, scholars, and professionals. She has worked to present large-scale installations and projects by Charlotte Posenenske, Bridget Riley, and Solange. She has also been instrumental in creating economic and professional development opportunities for women (particularly women of color) in far West Texas and in the broader arts community using funds from the StartSmall grant awarded by Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and CEO of Square.

In a press release announcing her upcoming departure, Ms. Moore stated, “It has been an honor to serve as Chinati’s Director through this period in its development. The master plan we put in place and the progress we have made on restoration programs and social justice initiatives help ensure that Chinati will continue as a beacon of creativity for decades to come, while also embracing the radical notion of what an artist-centric institution can and should be.”

She added, “With the first phase of the master plan complete, and after successfully navigating the organization through the most critical moments of the pandemic, the timing was right for me to transition and for new leadership to take the helm of the organization. I would like to thank the Board for their dedication and our hard-working staff, who have persevered through the challenges of the past few years. I look forward to Chinati’s continued success.”

Mack Fowler, Chinati’s Chair of the Board of Trustees said in the statement, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to extend our gratitude to Jenny for her nine years of service and accomplishments that have helped to advance and deepen Chinati’s mission, program, and reach. Her legacy alongside the Board’s steadfast commitment to the organization leaves Chinati in a strong position as we embark upon the next phase of our master plan.”

Marella Consolini, Chinati’s Chief Operations Officer from 2010 through 2014, will serve as Interim Director as the Board launches an international search for its next director.