Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Museum of American Art Reopens June 16-18 to Members, June 19 to the Public

The Carter’s current main exhibitions — The Perilous Texas Adventures of Mark Dion; Looking In: Photography from the Outside; and Eliot Porter’s Birds — will remain on view through July 5. Culture Shock: American Artists from Europe, 1913–1953 can be viewed until September 6, and Justin Favela’s Puente Nuevo has been extended through November 22. Upcoming exhibitions Acting Out: Cabinet Cards and the Making of Modern Photography will open August 15 and run through November 1.

Stares Andrew J. Walker, Executive Director of the Carter: “Our staff has worked tirelessly during this time to find safe and accessible solutions for reopening, following local, regional, and federal recommendations. With our new protocols in place, the Carter looks forward to opening its doors again and to providing a place of learning, beauty, history, and culture for our community.”

Some of the new health and safety procedures implemented include 50% limited capacity, social distancing, and a face mask requirement for staff and visitors. The complete list of new protocols is as follows: