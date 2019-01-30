Inaugural Satellite Art Show in Austin Now Accepting Applications

The Satellite Art Show has officially opened applications for its upcoming art fair in Austin, Texas. The organization’s first non-Miami iteration of the event, Satellite Austin is scheduled for March 13-17, 2019 on site at the Museum of Human Achievement (MoHA), a warehouse art space located in East Austin. The fair will run during South By Southwest (SXSW).

According to the fair’s mission, Satellite Austin will showcase “young dealers, artist-run spaces and non-profits.” Over the past four years, Satellite’s main event, which runs concurrently with Art Basel Miami, has functioned somewhat as a visitor respite from the market-driven crush of other art fairs. The first three years of the event were held in hotel rooms; each exhibitor could inventively create a small, alternative space. The 2018 edition of the fair changed this model, offering exhibitors “storage containers, construction offices and a ‘drive-in’ mobile platform (art vehicle parking).”

In addition to utilizing MoHA’s building, Satellite Austin will include large-scale outdoor works and ‘drive-in’ mobile exhibition spaces.

Applications for Satellite Austin cost $50 and are open to, via the fair’s description: “galleries, curators, artist-run spaces, non-profits, art collectives, performative platforms, artists and artist teams” The deadline to apply is February 20, 2019. See below for more information on the kinds of spaces available to exhibitors.

—100 Square Food Interior Space: $1,400

—150 Square Food Interior Space: $2,000

—100 Square Food Outdoor Installation: $1,000

—150 Square Food Outdoor Installation: $1,500

—200 Square Food Outdoor Installation: $2,000

—Drive Your Vehicle In And Park Your Exhibition: $1,000 flat rate

—Returning Exhibitors get a 10% discount

For more on the Satellite Austin, go here.