Scenes from the 2019 Satellite Art Show, Austin

March 13-17, 2019, marked the Austin premiere of the Satellite Art Show. Designed to spotlight emerging and artist-run organizations, galleries, groups, and non-profits, this art fair typically leans away from the market qualities of art, and instead embraces the strange, the new, and the hard-to-sell — including, for this Austin installment, plenty of performance art. Glasstire partnered with Satellite to bring you a multi-part podcast recorded on site at the Museum of Human Achievement, featuring interviews with Satellite participants. We also took plenty of photos.