Scenes from the 2019 Satellite Art Show, Austin

by Jennifer Battaglia March 23, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

March 13-17, 2019, marked the Austin premiere of the Satellite Art Show. Designed to spotlight emerging and artist-run organizations, galleries, groups, and non-profits, this art fair typically leans away from the market qualities of art, and instead embraces the strange, the new, and the hard-to-sell — including, for this Austin installment, plenty of performance art. Glasstire partnered with Satellite to bring you a multi-part podcast recorded on site at the Museum of Human Achievement, featuring interviews with Satellite participants. We also took plenty of photos.

Satellite Art Show

Artwork from Future Souvenirs booth at the Satellite Art Show

Artwork from Future Souvenirs booth at the Satellite Art Show

Future Souvenirs booth at the Satellite Art Show.

Future Souvenirs booth at the Satellite Art Show.

Nicole Goodwin performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Nicole Goodwin performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Nicole Goodwin performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Nicole Goodwin performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Jim Pirtle performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Jim Pirtle performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Jim Pirtle performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Jim Pirtle performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Julia Claire Wallace performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Julia Claire Wallace performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Julia Claire Wallace performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Annaliisa Benston of Satellite Art Show.

Annaliisa Benston of Satellite Art Show.

Satellite Art Show

Artwork by Kyle Heinly at Satellite Art Show.

Satellite Art Show

Big Papa Taqueria at the Satellite Art Show.

Big Papa Taqueria at the Satellite Art Show.

PLASTIQUE - Interactive art installation at the Satellite Art Show.

PLASTIQUE – Interactive art installation at the Satellite Art Show.

PLASTIQUE - Interactive art installation at the Satellite Art Show.

PLASTIQUE at the Satellite Art Show.

PLASTIQUE at the Satellite Art Show.

PLASTIQUE - Interactive art installation at the Satellite Art Show.

PLASTIQUE at the Satellite Art Show.

Jumper Maybach at the Satellite Art Show.

Jumper Maybach booth at the Satellite Art Show

Jumper Maybach booth at the Satellite Art Show.

Sick Din performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Sick Din performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Sick Din performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Sick Din performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Sick Din's handmade performance head piece at the Satellite Art Show

Sick Din’s handmade performance head piece at the Satellite Art Show

Sarah Sudhoff performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Sarah Sudhoff performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Sarah Sudhoff performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Sarah Sudhoff performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Serap Erincin performance piece at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas.

Matthewxohh performing at the DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

Matthewxohh performing at the DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

Ratchet Princess performing at the DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

Ratchet Princess performing at the DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

Ratchet Princess and Matthewxohh performing at the DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

Ratchet Princess and Matthewxohh performing at the DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

Satellite Art Show

Satellite Art Show

Satellite Art Show

Satellite Art Show

Performance at the DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

Performance at the DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

Performance at the DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

Performance at the DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

Performance at the DOUBLE TAKE party hosted by Pussy Power House at the Satellite Art Show.

Awol Gallery installation, MARE TENEBRARUM, at the Satellite Art Show.

Awol Gallery installation, MARE TENEBRARUM, at the Satellite Art Show.

Awol Gallery installation, MARE TENEBRARUM, at the Satellite Art Show.

GRÜN WASSER performing at the Satellite Art Show.

GRÜN WASSER performing at the Satellite Art Show.

GRÜN WASSER performing at the Satellite Art Show.

GRÜN WASSER performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Christian Cruz performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Christian Cruz performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Christian Cruz performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Christian Cruz performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Petra Cortright VR installation at the Satellite Art Show.

Petra Cortright VR installation at the Satellite Art Show.

Petra Cortright VR installation at the Satellite Art Show.

Petra Cortright VR installation at the Satellite Art Show.

Petra Cortright VR installation at the Satellite Art Show.

Pecas performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Pecas performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Pecas performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Michael Anthony García performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Michael Anthony García performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Michael Anthony García performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Michael Anthony García performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Michael Anthony García performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Michael Anthony García performing at the Satellite Art Show.

Glasstire's mom-van-podcast-station at the Satellite Art Show.

Glasstire’s mom-van-podcast-station at the Satellite Art Show.

Rebecca Marino wearing a partial Glasstire.

Rebecca Marino wearing a partial Glasstire.

Artwork by Lauren Carly at the Dream Logic booth at the Satellite Art Show.

Artwork by Lauren Carly at the Dream Logic booth at the Satellite Art Show.

0 comment

You may also like

Austin’s Satellite Art Show Announces Exhibitors & Programs...

February 27, 2019

Top Five: March 14, 2019 with Adrian Aguilera,...

March 14, 2019

Visit Glasstire at the 2019 Satellite Art Show...

March 12, 2019

On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day...

March 20, 2019

On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day...

March 15, 2019

Inaugural Satellite Art Show in Austin Now Accepting...

January 30, 2019

On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day...

March 16, 2019

On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day...

March 19, 2019

Satellite Art Show Will Come to Austin During...

August 9, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: