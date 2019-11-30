SXSW 2020: Satellite Art Show Open Call Deadline is February 1

Satellite Art Show returns to Austin’s Museum of Human Achievement during the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference of 2020. Capitalizing on the success of SXSW in Austin, one of the biggest music and media conferences in the country, the Satellite Art Show welcomed more than 5,000 visitors last year. Satellite bills itself as “an experiential art fair.” Applications are open to galleries, art collectives, artists and tech projects. The deadline is February 1.

SXSW and Satellite takes place in Austin in mid-March, 2020. (Note: Satellite does not take a percentage of exhibitor sales.)

Glasstire attended Satellite in Austin last year and podcasted on location for the week, and also shared pictures here.

Satellite is an artist-run organization, and produces shows in Miami (Art Basel), Austin (SXSW) and New York City.

To apply for Satellite in Austin for 2020, please go here.

SATELLITE ART SHOW presents interactive projects by young dealers, artist-run spaces and non-profits. By fostering a range of programming, SATELLITE is able to offer patrons and collectors with a unique experience where art is at the forefront of creative expression, activism, and curiosity. Our exhibitors are encouraged to provide our visitors both an opportunity to collect new works of art as well as to present exhibitions that are engaging, experiential and interactive.