On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day 1

For day one of Glasstire’s podcast from the Satellite Art Show in Austin, we talked to Houston-based performance artist and Experimental Action festival co-organizer Julia Claire Wallace, and Satellite’s performance art curator and Performance Is Alive founder Quinn Dukes, about the challenges of producing performances at an art fair, Texas’ performance art community, and their advice for budding artists.

We also talked to Houston artist Henry Sanchez about his upcoming project along Houston’s Buffalo Bayou.

This is the first in a series of podcasts brought to you by Glasstire from Satellite.