On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day 1

by Glasstire March 15, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

For day one of Glasstire’s podcast from the Satellite Art Show in Austin, we talked to Houston-based performance artist and Experimental Action festival co-organizer Julia Claire Wallace, and Satellite’s performance art curator and Performance Is Alive founder Quinn Dukes, about the challenges of producing performances at an art fair, Texas’ performance art community, and their advice for budding artists.

We also talked to Houston artist Henry Sanchez about his upcoming project along Houston’s Buffalo Bayou.

This is the first in a series of podcasts brought to you by Glasstire from Satellite.

Brandon Zech, Julia Claire Wallace, and Quinn Dukes at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

Brandon Zech, Julia Claire Wallace, and Quinn Dukes at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

 

Jim Pirtle performing at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

Jim Pirtle performing at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

 

Henry Sanchez and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

Henry Sanchez and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

 

Julia Claire Wallance performing at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin Texas

Julia Claire Wallance performing at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

 

Henry Sanchez performing at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

Henry Sanchez performing at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: April 5, 2018 with Julia Claire...

April 5, 2018

Top Five: February 23, 2017

February 23, 2017

Houston Begs for Shia LaBeouf, Performance Artist

January 25, 2017

Top Five: March 14, 2019 with Adrian Aguilera,...

March 14, 2019

Experimental Action Performance Art Festival Announces Partial Lineup...

December 31, 2018

A Conversation with Henry G. Sanchez at DiverseWorks

December 18, 2017

Houston Performance Art Festival Announces Lineup — And...

January 14, 2017

Top Five: February 21, 2019

February 21, 2019

Satellite Art Show Will Come to Austin During...

August 9, 2018

Not Just Naked People: Experimental Action Performance Art...

February 27, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: