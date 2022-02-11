New Meow Wolf Immersive Experience Coming to SXSW

Meow Wolf, an artistic production company best known for its permanent installation House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has announced that their latest immersive experience is coming to Austin for the 2022 edition of South by Southwest (SXSW).

For the project, Meow Wolf is working in collaboration with Spatial, a company that creates immersive sound experiences. Both organizations have been tight-lipped about what this new experience will entail. In 2018, Meow Wolf offered several experiences at SXSW, including a screening of their documentary, Meow Wolf: Origin Story.

This new experience will be available from March 11-14 from 10 am to 6 pm at Spatial Holodeck, which will be located next to The Sunset Room event space at 310 E. 3rd St.

Additionally, various members of the Meow Wolf team will be participating in panel discussions throughout the SXSW week:

– Meow Wolf’s Chief Creative Officer, Ali Rubinstein will be a panelist for the discussion Metawhat? The Future of Real-World Entertainment, on Friday, March 11, from 4-5 pm.

– ‍A Peek Inside the Mind of Meow Wolf will feature Meow Wolf’s Emily Montoya and Chadney Everett in conversation with Jason Kreher and Alex Romans of Wieden+Kennedy, a creative agency from Portland, Oregon, to discuss the launch of Omega Mart in Las Vegas and Convergence Station in Denver on March 12, from 2:30-3:30 pm.

– Genell Hoechstetter, Senior Creative Director at Meow Wolf, will be part of the panel Trends and Challenges for Experiential Culture on Wednesday, March 16, from 3-4 pm.

– Fawn Douglas, Meow Wolf’s Cultural Engagement Specialist, will be a panelist for the discussion Visioning Alternate Climate Futures on Thursday, March 17, from 4-5 pm.